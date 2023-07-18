Tour de France stage 17: A grandiose battle looms on one of Tour’s most grueling stages

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 17 — Wednesday, July 19

Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel

Distance: 165.7km (103 miles)

Profile: High mountain stage

Stage 17: Another huge day in the Alps includes high point of this year’s race

With almost 5,500 meters (18,000 feet) of vertical gain — and almost the same amount of descending — this will be a five-hour slog through the high Alps that’s sure to be full of dramatic action.

A breakaway will be able to get established on the classic combination of the Col des Saisies and Cormet de Roselend climbs in the opening two hours, while the gaps should start to close on the following 32km of downhill through the Tarentaise valley before one of the most demanding finales the Tour de France has ever seen.

It starts with a 7km climb on the south side of the valley with gradients as high as 10 percent to the Côte de Longefoy, which is followed by 4km on false flats to the low-key ski station of Notre-Dame-du-Pré. More than 50km of racing remain when the riders start a vertiginous descent that has 17 switchbacks in less than 10km back to the valley floor.

Within minutes, they begin the long, long haul to the Col de la Loze, the “roof” of the Tour at 2,304 meters (7,559 feet) above sea level. The approach will differ from when this peak was introduced three years ago, now taking a main road for 10km on a 7-percent grade to the lower end of the Courchevel ski resort and then tacking across the mountainside on a narrow side road to Méribel.

Stage favorites: can Pogačar fight back?

Pogačar was in incredible form this spring but was sidelined with injury when he crashed in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. If he manages to hit top form, look to him to animate this stage with searing attacks. (Photo: DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The climb’s remaining 12km are the same as 2020, the last 7km on a narrow bike path that’s double digits for the last 5km with a pitch of 24 percent close to the summit.

In 2020, Colombian climber Miguel Ángel López won the stage from yellow jersey Primož Roglič, who finished 15 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogačar.

With the steep grades, high altitude and riders’ fatigue, we can expect another grandiose battle, but it won’t end at the summit. There remains a narrow 5km descent to Courchevel, with the final kilometer climbing the town’s 18-percent altiport runway.

Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard are the obvious favorites, with the former desperately needing to take time back from the latter after a sizeable defeat in the stage 16 time trial.

Iconic finish despite sparse history in race

For a town which had sparse attention before from the Tour, Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc is playing an important part in this year’s race. It is the finish on stage 15, will host teams in its environs on the rest day, and is the start of stage 17. Also mentioned earlier, Thierry Claveyrolat and Romain Bardet have been successful there in the past.

Courchevel is, like the other Alpine towns we mentioned, known for the expected sports: downhill skiing, ski jumping, hiking, mountain biking, and has an ice rink.

It’s a well-known name in cycling but this will actually only be the fourth time for it to be a stage town. Previous winners there were Richard Virenque (1997), Marco Pantani (2000) and Alejandro Valverde (2005).

It also hosted a stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2014, where Mikel Nieve won.

Col du Galibier, 2005 Tour de France: Jan Ullrich, Ivan Basso and Alejandro Valverde

Culture and food

We’ve already mentioned the culture of Saint-Gervais; Courchevel also has annual festivals, including an international one for fireworks, and also the l’Art au Sommet. This is described as ‘a contemporary art event through which artists transform Courchevel into a true open-air museum.’ It is free and has been held since 2009.

Like Saint-Gervais, fondue is a specialty of Courchevel. Others include Beaufort, which is a semi-hard French cheese with a slightly sweet taste, and savoy wines. Crozets au gratin are as important in the Savoie region as pasta is in Italy, and have inspired some of the greatest chefs to set up their tables in Courchevel. At the famous restaurant of Les Airelles, crozets au gratin are the subject of a special closely-guarded recipe.

Schedule

Start time (12.20 CET, 6.20 a.m. EST, 3.20 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.22 CET, 11.22 a.m. EST, 8.22 a.m. WST)