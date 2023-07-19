Tour De France stage 17: The latest standings and video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

One day after he dominated the time trial, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) again smashed his rivals on the Queen stage of the Tour de France, with the Danish rider and his Jumbo-Visma team ending the GC challenge to him this year.

Barring disaster Vingegaard is poised for his second consecutive Tour de France win after nearest rival Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) blew up on the towering Col de la Loze and lost serious time. The Slovenian had vowed to take the fight to Vingegaard during the stage but things went drastically wrong, including an early tumble.

The stage was also marked by a huge break, with Felix Gall (Ag2r-Citröen) going clear of the best of the rest around 12km from the line and holding off a hard-chasing Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) on the short descent.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.