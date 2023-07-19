Tour de France stage 17: Vingegaard makes huge GC gains as Pogačar cracks, Gall goes solo to victory

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) moved several steps closer toward a successful Tour de France title defense on stage 17 of the Tour de France.

The Dane attacked soon after his archrival Tadej Pogačar (Tadej Pogačar) cracked on the stage-crowning Col de la Loze to expand his GC gap even further than the advantage he tore in the previous day’s time trial.

Now 7:35 ahead on the classification, Vingegaard packs a near-unassailable lead at this Tour de France.

It wasn’t all about Vingegaard on Wednesday’s Alpine “queen stage”.

Felix Gall (Ag2r-Citröen) attacked out of the day’s break around 12km from the line, went solo over the Col de la Loze summit, and fended off the chase of Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) in the short descent.

Victory on the hardest stage of this Tour makes for a headline result for the rising 25-year-old Austrian.

Pogačar was dropped 7.5km from the summit of the Col de la Loze as the pace piled on in the GC group. He had crashed earlier in the stage but appeared without serious injury.

“It doesn’t hurt so much. It hurts for sure a little bit. Maybe it affected my body but I just couldn’t go today, it was just not a good day,” he said.

“I tried to eat as much as possible but it was like nothing goes in my legs, everything just stays in my stomach and I became really empty after three and a half hours. So I was really empty at the bottom of the climb. If I didn’t have such great support around me I was already thinking to lose the podium today. But I was still fighting with Marc [Soler] until the finish line. I am grateful for all of my teammates and fans.”

The two-time champion went backward fast after he cracked on the torture slopes of the Loze, and was more than three minutes back on Vingegaard when the rampaging Dane hit the 2,300m summit.

The drama of the stage was heightened further when the attacking Vingegaard was delayed by a race car and moto which had been blocked by over-exuberant fans on the leg-snapper slopes of the Loze.

Gall was emotional about what he had achieved.

“It’s incredible. I don’t know what to say. This whole year has been incredible and now to win the Queen stage is incredible. I just want to say thank you to the team. They have given me so much,” he said.

“It is not easy to do a three week stage race and then also I had the role of the leader now after a few days. We slowly focused on that. I was stressing myself a lot about that also. It is not easy, but the last few days I have been more and more comfortable. I was just afraid that I would be caught in the last kilometers, on the last descent.”

He said that he was feeling very good all day and decided to seize the moment.

“I didn’t think that the break would have a big chance to go for the victory, but the stage was so hard and I felt good at the start, so I thought, ‘why not be in there to have a little bit of a gap on the favorites on the final climb? To anticipate the final.’

“Then actually in the final, or before the last climb, I was feeling super good.”

How it played out

Stage 17 of the Tour de France was regarded as the Queen stage, subjecting the riders to almost 5,500 (18,000 feet) of vertical gain over 165.7km (103 miles). Starting at Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and heading to Courchevel, it featured four difficult climbs.

They started with the category one pairing of the Col des Saisies (topping at km. 28.4) and Cormet de Roselend (km. 66.7) split by the intermediate sprint at Beaufort (km. 46).

These were then followed by the category two Côte de Longefoy (km.106) , which included gradients of up to 10 percent and then, after a descent featuring 17 hairpin bends, they would start the hors categorie Col de la Loze (km. 160).

This was a major challenge. The climb is the high point of the Tour at 2,304 meters (7,559 feet) above sea level, awarding this year’s Souvenir Henri Desgrange prime to the first to the summit after a mammoth 34 kilometers in length.

There would also be 8, 5 and 2 bonus seconds given to the first three over the top, but the riders would have to really work for it; the average for much of the final five km would be 10 percent or over, including one pitch of 24 percent.

Once to the summit of the Col de la Loze, there would be a 6.6km descent to the finish line in Courchevel then, as a final insult, an uphill final kilometer to finish on the airstrip there.

Early break amid ferocious climbing pace

Five riders went clear early on, with Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and KOM leader Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) set to continue their battle for the polka-dot jersey, along with Ciccone’s teammate Mads Pedersen, Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco AlUla) and Jonas Gregaard of Uno-X Pro Cycling.

Former world champion Julian Alaphilippe jumped clear on the day’s first climb, the Col des Saisies, and he and a dozen others bridged to the leaders. Meanwhile the rider in second place overall, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team) clipped a wheel on the climb and toppled to his left, cutting his knee and elbow. He was able to rejoin the group and continued planning a big attack on the yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard.

The latter’s Jumbo-Visma team was driving the pace and dropped many riders, including Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

Also dropped was Powless, who lost contact with the break and then the bunch, seeing his chances of the regaining the KOM jersey go out the window. Ciccone turned the screw by jumping clear to take the full mountain points atop the Col des Saisies.

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) came under pressure in the yellow jersey group. Out front, Alaphilippe pushed the pace on the descent of the climb and took the intermediate sprint in Beaufort.

He was to the fore on the Cormet de Roselend and pushed ahead with Ciccone and the latter’s Lidl-Trek teammate Matthias Skjelmose, Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citröen) Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla) and others. French favorite Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) bridged across, as did Rigoberto Uran (EF Education EasyPost), and then many others also made the junction, including Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla). A total of 33 riders were in the move at that point, a huge number.

Ciccone again led over the summit to further strengthen his grip on the KOM jersey, and did likewise on the Côte de Longefoy. The Jumbo-Visma had dialed back on its chase and crested the summit slightly over 3:00 back, with all riders then beginning the twisting, turning descent.

Most riders stayed upright but former Tour winner Egan Bernal slipped on a tight righthand bend, hitting the ground. He looked stiff when he climbed to his feet but continued onwards, albeit cautiously.

Pogačar blows up as Gall makes move for stage-win

The break raced onwards towards the start of the Col de la Loze and, with 35km remaining, was still 2:50 ahead of the yellow jersey group. Ciccone lost contact early on, with Ag2r Citroën driving the pace for Felix Gall. Ben O’Connor was doing a lot of work to help his teammate.

Pogačar dramatically cracked over 7km from the summit of the climb, losing contact with the Vingegaard group. He had promised to do his utmost to take time back on the stage but instead was sliding backwards, with his teammate Adam Yates riding more strongly than him for once.

Out front Gall had attacked and, with 10km to go, he was 30 seconds clear of Simon Yates and Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates).

Meanwhile Tiesj Benoot had put in a big turn at the front for Vingegaard, drawing him clear of the other riders. The Dane then tore up the climb, only to be blocked by a stalled motorcycle which in turn blocked one of the official ASO cars. He was able to get past but had lost several seconds.

Further back, Pogačar had cracked completely and told teammate Adam Yates to ride hard to try to salvage a podium place for the team.

Yates’ twin brother had dropped Majka and was chasing hard. Gall dug deep on the very steep slopes before the summit and went over the Tour’s highest point 17 seconds ahead of the Briton.

At the same point in time Vingegaard was 1:34 back, catching more and more of those who had been in the break. He went past Pogačar was a distant 5:45 behind and clearly having a very bad day.

Vingegaard had caught Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and hurtled down the descent with them. Yates was continuing to chase Gall and could see him clearly on the ferociously-steep ramp up to the finish line, but weakened and rolled in 34 seconds back.

Bilbao was able to drop Vingegaard on the rise to the line, netting third, with the maillot jaune racing in fourth, 1:52 behind Gall. Pogacar trailed in 7:36 down, utterly drained.