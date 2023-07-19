Tour de France stage 18: Phew! At last, one for the sprinters

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 18 — Thursday, July 20

Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse

Distance: 184.9km (114.9 miles)

Profile: Flat stage

Stage 1: The last kilometer specialists get a long-awaited opportunity

After five very challenging mountain stages, the riders will finally be able to take a breather, though the day’s average speed is likely to be one of the fastest of the Tour.

There are one or two hills on the way from Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, but the route sidesteps any potential difficulties heading out of the Alps on valley roads through Albertville and Chambéry and then taking a tunnel under the Mont du Chat.

Stage favorites: Uncomplicated profile opens up the possibilities

Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal – Quick Step) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) are two who could challenge for the win. Photo: ROBERTO BETTINI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13796397d)

The final 10km are downhill or totally flat, while the race enters town along a beautiful avenue to finish in front of the Brou Royal Monastery.

Enough sprinters should have survived the mountain stages with their teammates, so we should see a bunch finish.

The mostly flat profile could well open up the win to a large number of sprinters. Those in contention will likely include Maillot Vert Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla).

Hushovd, Boonen and Kristoff all successful in the area

A venue at the 1992 Albertville Winter Olympics, Moûtiers will this year be a Tour stage town for the third time. A stage of the Tour started there in 1973, with Luis Ocaña tightening his grip on the yellow jersey. It also appeared in 1994, when Latvian rider Piotr Ugrumov finished an impressive 2’40 ahead of Miguel Indurain and Richard Virenque to take the stage.

The town also appeared along the route of the penultimate stage in 2019, with Moûtiers being on the approach to the summit finish of Val Thorens, where Vincenzo Nibali won.

Bourg-en-Bresse is a venue for a half marathon and international show jumping, and will be a Tour stage town for the sixth time. It has been good for sprinters in the past, with Thor Hushovd (2002) and Tom Boonen (2007) successful. It also hosted the start of a stage to Saint-Étienne in 2014, where Alexander Kristoff won.

Two years later the Colombian Jarlinson Pantano triumphed solo on a stage starting in the town, while Soren Kragh Andersen did likewise in 2020.

Thor Hushovd is a past winner in Bourg-en-Bresse, and later went on to become world champion (Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

Culture and food

Art is clearly important to Moûtiers, with both a street art festival and a painting and sculpture festival. Since 2018 street art has been brightening the town, with no less than fifty giant frecoes, stencils, graffiti or collages visible along its streets.

The region is known for savoy cake, said by some to have been first prepared in Chambéry for a banquet offered by Count Amadeus VI of Savoy to the visiting Emperor Charles IV. It is a very light cake thanks to the soft texture prompted by a delicate incorporation of whipped cream. The taste is then enhanced by a zest of citrus fruit.

Bourg-en-Bresse has long history, with Roman remains discovered there in the past. It was the capital of the dukes of Savoy at the beginning of the 15th century but conquered by France during an invasion in 1535. 25 years later it was restored to Duke Philibert Emmanuel, who built a strong citadel. This held out in the face of a six month siege by the soldiers of Henry IV in 1600-1601, but the town was finally ceded to France in that second year.

Poultry has been important to the region since around 400BC, and has been regarded as of very high quality. In 1957 the national parliament voted to grant the appellation d’origine contrôlée (AOC) for Bresse poultry. In 1976 Bresse turkey was granted the same distinction.

Schedule

Start time (13.05 CET, 7.05 a.m. EST, 4.05 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.42 CET, 11.42 a.m. EST, 8.42 a.m. WST)