Photo: AFP via Getty Images
Tour de France stage 18: The latest standings and video highlights

Superb finale sees break fend off hard-chasing main bunch.

It may have been a flat stage but Thursday’s 18th stage of the Tour de France had a dramatic finale with the breakaway managing to fend off the sprinters’ teams despite having a scant lead for much of the day.

Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) and, particularly, Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) worked brilliantly together, using strong tactics to lull the bunch into a false sense of security before hammering it to fend off the chase.

Asgreen ultimately triumphed, beating Eenkhoorn and Abrahamsen to the line. Green jersey Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished just behind them, leading the bunch in for fourth place and expressing frustrating that the break was able to foil him and others.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

