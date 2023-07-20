Tour de France stage 18: The latest standings and video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It may have been a flat stage but Thursday’s 18th stage of the Tour de France had a dramatic finale with the breakaway managing to fend off the sprinters’ teams despite having a scant lead for much of the day.

Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) and, particularly, Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) worked brilliantly together, using strong tactics to lull the bunch into a false sense of security before hammering it to fend off the chase.

Asgreen ultimately triumphed, beating Eenkhoorn and Abrahamsen to the line. Green jersey Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished just behind them, leading the bunch in for fourth place and expressing frustrating that the break was able to foil him and others.

