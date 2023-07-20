Tour de France stage 19: Another opportunity for the breakaway artists

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 19 — Friday, July 21

Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny

Distance: 172.8km (107.4 miles)

Profile: Rolling stage

Stage 19: Undulating roads through the Jura promise scenic action

The Tour returns to the Jura a week after it was here for the Grand Colombier stage. But there are no mountains to climb this time.

The route first goes around Lake Vouglans and then follows the Jura Lakes Road on backroads that are constantly up and down. The scenery will be superb.

The stage then passes through the small towns of Champagnole, Salins-les-Bains, Arbois and Aumont, where it takes a left turn onto an 8-kilometer-long finishing straight into Poligny.

Stage favorites: Watch out for the wily veteran riders

If strong west winds are blowing, the peloton could split on this run-in, but the advantage will almost certainly be with the early-breakaway group.

The best of these last-chance escape artists might be veterans like Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X), Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën) or Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech).

NAPLES, ITALY – MAY 11: Simon Clarke is one of those who could challenge for the stage victory. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stage towns with limited previous links to Tour de France

A town with a population of 2,130, Moirans-en-Montagne is a stage town for just the second time in its history. Back in 2016 it hosted the start of a stage won in Bern by Peter Sagan. The town has a local rider in the peloton, 2015 Mur de Bretagne stage winner Alexis Vuillermoz. He was born close by in Saint-Claude and will be surely celebrated at the start of stage 19.

He has not quite delivered on his potential due to injury, but did win a stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné last season. He is a teammate of Sagan on TotalEnergies.

Stage finish Pologny is making its debut this year as a host town this year. Previously the closest finish location was Champagnole, some 20 kilometres away. Soren Kragh Andersen won there in 2020.

The town does have a link to high level cycling, though, as it hosted a stage start of the 1995 Grande Boucle women’s race. That stage to Le Sentier Vallée de Joux in Switzerland was won by Alessandra Cappellotto, who two years later became Italy’s first-ever female world road race champion.

Peter Sagan won his third stage of the 2016 Tour de France on stage 16 in Bern. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com

Culture and food

Moirans-en-Montagne is known for woodturning and toys and, perhaps because of that, is also known as a toy capital. That industry is important to the town and it has the Musée de France toy museum. It is regarded as one of the most beautiful collections of games and toys in Europe.

The nearby Lake Vouglans was created by a dam of the same name, is 35 kilometres in length and the third largest artificial lake in France. It includes sandy beaches and hiking trails and this plus the rich fishing all boost the tourism industry.

An important local food is Bleu de Gex Haut-Jura, a blue-veined cheese with a surprisingly mild taste. Made from raw cow’s milk, it has notes of chanterelle mushrooms in its taste. When further matured it becomes stronger and is known as Perrachu.

Finish town Poligny has plenty of historical buildings, including the Church of Notre-Dame de Mouthier-le-Vieillard. This Romanesque structure was constructed in the 9th century, is the oldest monument in the commune and is a candidate for Unesco World Heritage listing. Poligny is overlooked by the Croix du Dan, a 12 meter high cross installed on a rocky promontory, and allowing views of more than 40 kilometers away.

Poligny is the world capital of Comté cheese, made from unpasteurized milk. With 66,500 tonnes produced annually, it has the highest production of all French Appellation d’origine contrôlée (AOC) cheeses, a prestigious label of quality. The area is also known for Jura wines.

Schedule

Start time (13.15 CET, 7.15 a.m. EST, 4.15 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.20 CET, 11.20 a.m. EST, 8.20 a.m. WST)