Tour de France stage 19: Matej Mohorič wins in photo finish after another break fends off chase

Matej Mohorič won in a photo finish Friday to deliver the third stage win for Bahrain Victorious in the Tour de France.

Another surprise breakaway fended off the chasing pack Friday to win the spoils at the Tour de France in stage 19.

This time, it was a breakaway from a breakaway that held off the chase, with Kasper Asgreen, Mohorič, and Ben O’Connor coming to the line to vie for the victory.

O’Connor jumped with 500m to go, and Asgreen and Mohorič went to the line with bike throws in a photo finish. Mohorič stole the win ahead of yesterday’s winner Asgreen, with O’Connor trailing across third.

“This win means a lot. It’s hard and cruel to be a professional cyclist. You sacrifice your life and family,” Mohorič said. “You feel you don’t belong here. I tried my best, not just for myself, but for Gino [Mäder], and for the team. I just feel so many things right now.”

Jasper Philipsen led the chase group across the line at 39 seconds back.

The three leaders peeled clear, and fended off a concerted hunt from some heavyweights in a chase group of nine riders. And that group was ahead of more remnants of an even larger breakaway group in the lumpy stage that was one for the breakaway artists.

“I was actually really stoked about today. I wasn’t meant to be in the breakaway, I was meant to relax and take it easy. It was like a one-day classic there,” O’Connor said. “I took the nice opportunity just after the sprint point to jump across to the breakaway. I guess in the final with Kasper and Matej, I am kind of always going to lose to those boys, they are two of the strongest rouleurs in the peloton. I don’t think there is really much else I could have done today.”

The main peloton coasted across the line in their wake, with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) carrying the yellow jersey into Saturday’s potentially explosive stage across the Vosges.

The 2023 Tour continues Saturday with a challenging, multi-climb stage across the Vosges that should pit breakaway riders against the GC leaders fighting to fill out the podium.

How it played out: Last chance saloon

Stage 19 of the Tour de France was a rolling stage meandering 178.2 km from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny. Trekking around Lake Vouglans and then following the Jura Lakes Road on backroads that were constantly up and down, the riders would encounter a fourth category climb early on, the Côte du Bois Le Lionge (km. 23.7).

Amid a succession of rolling but uncategorized hills, they would then reach an intermediate sprint at Ney (km. 98.3), then the third category Côte d’Ivory (km. 144.7).

Thursday’s most aggressive rider Victor Campanaerts (Lotto-Dstny) went on the attack right away, but was hauled back. The same fate awaited a move by Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) on the approach to the fourth category climb, with Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazakstan) then going clear before the summit and Lutsenko taking the prime.

They were caught soon afterwards but Pedersen went clear again approximately 15 minutes later with another former world champion, Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep), as well as Campanaerts, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious), Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty-Circus), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) and Warren Barguil (Arkéa Samsic).

“It sort of worked out perfectly with Matej there. I tried to do my best to hold up the chase behind over the final climb and down the descent. I am so happy for him to get the stage win. He has been looking for it the whole Tour de France. For the team it has been amazing,” Haig said.

Politt had a chain problem with 90km remaining and was caught by the peloton, which was hovering at slightly under a minute back. Pedersen took the intermediate sprint ahead of Campanaerts but was still almost 140 points behind green jersey wearer Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at that point, the green jersey surely out of his clutches.

Powerful break denies Campanaerts, platforms winning move

A large group of chasers recognized opportunity with the leading move and went clear of the peloton, being 30 seconds back with 70km to go.

Those present included strong riders such as Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën), Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious), Matthieu van der Poel and Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck), Simon Clarke (Israel-PremierTech), Thursday’s stage winner Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) plus many others.

They bridged across with 67km to go and almost immediately Campanaerts attacked, shrugging off the fatigue of his time in Thursday’s break. He was joined by Clarke and these had 50 seconds the chasers with 45km to go. The bunch was over four minutes adrift at that point and looking increasingly out of the running for the stage win.

Campanaerts and Clarke were cooperating well and still had 40 seconds with 35km left. They raced on to the category three climb where Clarke suddenly pulled over, a bout of cramp ending his time out front. Campanaerts pushed on alone but was overhauled and dropped by Thursday’s stage winner Asgreen, O’Connor and Mohorič 2km from the summit.

Those three went over the top 18 seconds ahead of the chasers and over seven minutes ahead of the peloton. The chasing group was too big to cooperate and repeatedly broke up, with Van der Poel and others scurrying clear and trying to get across. Multiple groups formed and were recaptured, something which helped the three leaders.

That trio went under the 5km to go banner 0:33 ahead of nine chasers, namely Laporte, Trentin, Pidcock, Bettiol, Pedersen, Van der Poel, Philipsen, George Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty-Circus) and Luca Mezgec (Jayco AlUla). The road was completely straight in the finale and this enabled those nine to see the leaders, but Asgreen, O’Connor and Mohorič were not to be caught and still had 32 seconds with 2km to go.

They thundered towards the line, Asgreen leading. O’Connor dropped off the back to get a run at them, jumping hard with over 300m to go. Asgreen tracked him down, swept past, but was pipped by Mohorič right at the line.

Fourth went to Philipsen, who came past Pedersen in the gallop and, like Thursday, ended the stage frustrated with another missed chance.