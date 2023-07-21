DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Photo: Getty Images
Tour de France stage 19: The latest standings and video highlights

The breakaway fends off the chasers for the second day in a row.

Matej Mohorič came out best in a thrilling finale on Friday’s stage 19 of the Tour de France, timing his bike throw perfectly to nip past Thursday’s winner Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) and win.

The Slovenian notched up the third stage victory of the Tour for his Bahrain Victorious team, netting more success to dedicate to their late colleague Gino Mäder.

Mohorič, Asgreen and Ben O’Connor (Ag2r Citroën) attacked on the day’s final climb, fending off a furious chase from some very strong rivals in the huge break which had dominated the stage.

It was a dramatic day of racing on the eve of the final day in the mountains on Saturday.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.

