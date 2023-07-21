Tour de France stage 19: The latest standings and video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Matej Mohorič came out best in a thrilling finale on Friday’s stage 19 of the Tour de France, timing his bike throw perfectly to nip past Thursday’s winner Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) and win.

The Slovenian notched up the third stage victory of the Tour for his Bahrain Victorious team, netting more success to dedicate to their late colleague Gino Mäder.

Mohorič, Asgreen and Ben O’Connor (Ag2r Citroën) attacked on the day’s final climb, fending off a furious chase from some very strong rivals in the huge break which had dominated the stage.

It was a dramatic day of racing on the eve of the final day in the mountains on Saturday.

It was a dramatic day of racing on the eve of the final day in the mountains on Saturday.