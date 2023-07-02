Tour de France stage 2 finale video highlights: A long drought ends

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage two of the Tour de France was billed as a tough one, and that’s how it proved; the final climb of the Jaizkibel as well as a scintillating pace up those slopes blew the peloton apart.

The UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma squads of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard paved the way for their two leaders on that climb and the duo rocketed clear towards the summit, fighting it out for the bonus seconds, offering glimpses into their respective form, and remaining clear for a while over the top.

The stage was also animated by a breakaway containing American rider Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), who started the day wearing the King of the Mountains jersey and who was on the hunt for further points. Frenchman Victor Lafey was also a factor, launching a brilliant attack in the finale to stun the favorites and thrill his win-starved Cofidis team.

Watch the final kilometer highlights video below to see how the stage finale played out. You can read a full race report and see complete results here.