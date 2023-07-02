Tour de France stage 2 preview: Another hilly stage for the puncheurs

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 2 — Sunday, July 2

Victoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián

Distance: 208.9km (129.83 miles)

Profile: Medium mountain stage

Stage 2: Another punchy stage to hard for the sprinters

Revenge on the Jaizkibel?

This second stage is similar to the first, but a bit less “punchy,” and almost 30 kilometers longer.

The Jaizkibel, the last of five categorized climbs, is well known to those who have raced the Clásica de San Sebastián in August, and it will be tackled from the steeper eastern side, bringing its summit closer to the finish.

Averaging almost 8 percent for the final 3 kilometers, the Jaizkibel offers another chance for the puncheurs to split the peloton and perhaps gain revenge from losing stage 1.

Stage favorites: The yellow jersey up for grabs

Will Tadej Pogačar be able to reach his Flèche Wallonne form early on in the Tour, or will his recent injury hold him back? (Photo: DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Obvious stage contenders such as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) aside, the 8-kilometer-long descent gives another opportunity for an attack, while the flat 8-kilometers run-in to San Sebastián could allow strong sprinters such as Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) a chance to join a breakaway before the finish or to remain with a select front group.

Stage one winner Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) has a strong chance of defending yellow, although his twin brother Simon may try to overcome his four second deficit and inherit the maillot jaune.

A strong link to cycling

Mikel Landa is one of the famous riders from this region. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Start city Vitoria-Gasteiz is a regular feature in the Tour of the Basque Country and the Vuelta, hosting the latter on 21 occasions.

It also hosted the Tour de France in 1977, where the Spaniard José Nazabal triumphed after a 110 km solo breakaway. The city has hosted the Vuelta on 21 occasions, mostly in the 1960s. Famous cyclists from the city and surroundings include three-time Tour de France podium finisher Joseba Beloki, Igor and Alvaro Gonzalez de Galdeano, 1979 Vuelta and 1975 Giro runner-up Francisco Galdos, plus current professional Mikel Landa.

Finish city San Sebastián also has a glittering link to cycling. It has hosted the Clásica San Sebastián each year since 1981, and hosted the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in 1992. It also featured in the 1949 Tour, when the race first visited Spain, and was the location for the 1997 world championships.

Riders from the area include former world champion and Vuelta a España winner Abraham Olano, three time Vuelta stage winner Pello Ruiz Cabestany and 2000 Tour de France stage winner “Chente” Garcia Acosta.

Culture and food

Vitoria-Gastiez and the province of Alava host several important festivals each year, including the celebrated Azkena Rock Festival, the International Games Festival (June) and the Vitoria Jazz Festival. Finish town San Sebastian was the European Capital of Culture in 2016 and each year is the venue for the San Sebastián Film Festival (September) and San Sebastián Jazz Festival (mid-July).

Food specialities from Vitoria-Gasteiz include Perretxikos (mushrooms), Goxua (custard cake), Vitoria-style beans, fried vegetables, fried peppers and dried beans known as “pochas”. San Sebastián is known for its pintxos (tapas), Kokotxa (hake jowl in green sauce), Idiazabal cheese, anchovies à la donostiarra with garlic, Tolosa beans and Txangurros (spider crabs). It is one of the few cities to have three restaurants with three Michelin stars.

The Rioja region is part of Álava, known for its famous rioja wines.