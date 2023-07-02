Tour de France stage 2: Victor Lafay denies Van Aert, Pogačar with late-stage attack

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Victor Lafay (Cofidis) stunned the favorites Sunday with a late-stage attack to fend off Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to win stage 2 at the Tour de France.

Lafay pounced under the red kite, and had the juice to hold it to the line to spoil the day for Van Aert in a reduced bunch sprint.

Van Aert pounded his fist on his handlebars after just missing out on the win.

“I just went for it. I just went out there and did everything I could. I just gave my best, I guess. There is not really anything else you can do,” Lafay said. “I knew there were going to be attacks toward the end. I thought either I can attack on the downhill and maybe try and do something there.

“In the end I just said to myself I should go for it and it’s crazy. I managed to beat Wout Van Aert and Tadej Pogačar.”

Overnight leader Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) finished in the front group to defend yellow in a stage that saw the peloton fracture in the final hour of racing.

The victory is the first stage win by the long-running Cofidis team since 2008.

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) started the stage in the King of the Mountains jersey, and was intent on defending it. The American rode into the day’s early breakaway and secured top points on four out of the day’s five categorized climbs.

The real prize was the second-category Jaizkibel towering over the Bay of Biscay. Powless hit the base with a head start of about two minutes on the chasing peloton. That was not enough, and he was scooped up when Pogačar (UAE Team Emirate) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) came charging through.

UAE and Jumbo-Visma traded barbs on the upper reaches of the climb, with the Tour’s two favorites leading over the summit. Pogačar outsprinted 2022 Tour champion Vingegaard for the top time bonus there, his acceleration dragging the two of them clear. Vingegaard refused to cooperate, perhaps thinking about a stage win for teammate Van Aert, and the group behind was able to come back to them.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) then peeled away on the lower flanks of the descent to fend off a chasing group until 5km to go, but a reduced bunch was destined to hit the final kilometer. Lafay then played his hand, rocketing clear with exactly one kilometer to go and finishing just ahead.

“Yesterday I was a bit frustrated, but to do things today and to realize that I can actually really compete at this level and be there at the end, that’s amazing.”

Yates (UAE Team Emirates) is now six seconds clear of his team leader Pogaćar, who reduced his deficit from 18 second to just six by taking the time bonus atop the Jaizkibel and again at the finish. Yates’s brother Simon is also at the same deficit.

“It was a really hectic day,” the race leader said. “A lot of stress in the bunch. Wet roads, a lot of roundabouts, a lot of road furniture. We made it through. We had a bit of bad luck with Matteo [Trentin] crashing in the corner. But otherwise we had a good race. We controlled it all day, nobody wanted to help us, and then on the final [climb] we tried to set up Tadej for the bonus seconds, and then in the final [sprint]. I think we did a good job.”

The 2023 Tour continues Monday with the first chance for the sprinters. The stage starts in Basque Country, and rolls across the border to finish in Bayonne. Mark Cavendish will see his first chance to break the Merckx mark by winning a 35th stage.

How it played out

Stage three to San Sébastián was another horror for the pure sprinters, with their annual early stomping ground of the opening week disrupted again by a constantly undulating 208.9 kilometer leg.

The Tour’s longest stage began in Vitoria-Gasteiz and featured five categorized climbs, with the Col d’Udana (81.3 km, category 3) and the Côte d’Aztiria (87.6 km, category 4) rearing up in the first half of the day.

Later on the riders faced the Côte d’Alkiza (140.9 km, cat. 3) and the Côte de Gurutze (174.4 km, cat. 4) prior to the big one, the category two Jaizkibel (192.4 km). This is featured in the Clasica San Sebastián each year, although the riders would tackle it from the steeper eastern side, bringing its summit closer to the finish.

Just 16.5km remained from the prime line, making it possible that any splits at the top could prove important at the end.

The peloton rolled out without Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), who finished Saturday’s stage but was later diagnosed with a fractured kneecap. Neilson Powless showed the team’s fighting spirit by attacking early on, his motivation boosted by the King of the Mountains jersey he was wearing after stage one.

He and Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) got a gap on the peloton after approximately 8km and were joined soon after by Rémi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep). The peloton didn’t react and by km. 29 they had 3’55. Powless had started the day 1’42 back and so he was race leader on the road.

Boasson Hagen took the uncontested intermediate sprint (km. 40.6) ahead of Cavagna and Powless. Behind, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) beat Sam Welsford (Team DSM-Firmenich), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) for the green jersey points.

The breakaway’s gap was up to 4’20 soon afterwards, but the peloton then reacted and started to bring that back down once again.

Yellow jersey contenders trade punches on the Jaizkibel

Powless was all about trying to boost his KOM lead and took maximum points atop the Col d’Udana, the Côte d’Aztiria, and the Côte d’Alkiza, Cavagna was dropped on the latter climb and reeled on soon afterwards, leaving just two out front.

With 43km to go, the leaders had 2’05 and then six kilometers later two became one when Boasson Hagen was dropped on the lower slopes of the Côte de Gurutze. Powless further ramped up the pace and went over the summit well clear of the Norwegian.

Back in the bunch, several riders went down, with Ben O’Connor caught up in the tangle. Also delayed was defending Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), who didn’t crash but had a front wheel puncture. He soon made his way back up through the peloton, making sure he would be in position on the approach to the Jaizkibel.

Boasson Hagen was gobbled up before the climb, then Jumbo-Visma ramped up the pace on the lower slopes, stretching things out and putting riders such as Mathieu van der Poel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) out the back.

Simon Yates’ teammate Chris Harper took over at the front and was later replaced by Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates), who brought Powless back with 19.3km left, just 2.7km from the summit. The blistering pace was taking chunks out of the peloton, with riders such as Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) being dropped.

Race leader Adam Yates took over with 600 meters to go to the summit, looking to take a time bonus at the top. The front group was getting smaller and smaller under the pressure. Simon Yates jumped past, tracked by Vingegaard and Pogačar, with last year’s race winner going for the bonus sprint but being pipped by the 2020/2021 victor.

Pogačar continued to hammer it past the summit and the duo rapidly gained time on the others. However Vingegaard refused to work with his key rival and the pace gradually drained out of the move. They were caught with 12.1km to go.

Perfectly timed solo move foils the rest

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) tried his luck on the descent, hurtling around the twisting bends on the drop down towards San Sébastián. Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) was chasing hard behind and reeled him in, with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-hansgrohe) then trying his own move but not getting far.

With 3km to go Tom Pidcock launched a furious attack, the Ineos Grenadiers riders stretching out the group but being covered by Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) then took a flier, but Van Aert dragged him back again with 2km to go.

Jumbo-Visma led the group into the final kilometre where Victor Lafay (Cofidis) launched a superb attack and got well clear. Wilco Kelderman chased hard to try to keep him within range for a sprint, but Lafay had more left and won just ahead of Van Aert and Pogačar.