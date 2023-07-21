Tour de France stage 20: Danger in the Vosges mountains

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 20 — Saturday, July 22

Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering

Distance: 133.5km (83 miles)

Profile: Mountain stage

Stage 20: Serious showdown to round out battle for podium places

Commenting on this last “serious” stage of the 110th Tour, race director Christian Prudhomme said, “If the contest for the yellow jersey is still alive, anything is possible.”

Barring disaster for Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), that particular contest is sealed. But the third step on the podium is still wide open and, if Tadej Pogačar suffers another collapse, maybe even second place too.

What Prudhomme and his team have put together is an almost circular loop around the Vosges that takes in most of that mountain range’s steepest climbs.

Half of the eight passes (two of which are uncategorized) feature double-digit grades, notably the final two. After descending from the Col de la Schlucht to Munster, the Petit Ballon is as steep as Alpe d’Huez and its narrow road offers no respite.

Stage favorites: One more chance for the climbers and podium-chasers

The descent is technical, with a sharp hairpin at the bottom that leads straight onto the Col du Platzerwasel. This is 7km long and its steepest, 10-percent grades are at the top.

With another 7.5km to race over a plateau into the cross-country ski resort of Le Markstein, this final climb could be a springboard for a solo attack by Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to prove he has recovered from his slump or, if he too wants to prove a point, by race leader Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma). But so too all the others who have tried and failed thus far to land a stage, including farewell French favorite Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ).

Jonas Vingegaard was celebrating in Paris last time around, and was in dominant form in the recent Critérium du Dauphiné. Can he make it two Tours in a row, or has he peaked too soon? (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Belfort and the Tour; a relationship over 100 years old

At over 45,000 inhabitants, Belfort is far bigger than the start towns in the previous few days of the Tour and, as a result of that, has a lot more French celebrities associated with it. These include Philippe Héberlé, who won gold in rifle shooting at the 1984 Olympics, as well as others.

In 1892 a 380km running race from Paris to Belfort was organized by Le Petit Journal, the same organization that first held the Paris–Brest–Paris cycling race one year earlier. Both started at the newspaper’s offices.

Belfort has a thriving sporting scene, with 18,000 members spread out over 150 associations. Frenchman Christophe Moreau grew up in the town and went on to finish fourth in the 2000 Tour de France.

It is a stage town for the 31st time, first appearing in 1907. In 1978 the Belgian rider Marc Demeyer won stage 19 there. In 2012 it was the start town from where Thibault Pinot took his first Tour stage, and seven years later a stage setting off from there saw Dylan Groenewegen take a bunch sprint.

Le Markstein Fellering is a mountain resort making its men’s Tour debut as a stage town, although the race has passed through there before en route to other stage end towns. It appeared as a finish in last year’s Tour de France Femmes, with Annemiek van Vleuten dominating the stage to there and going on to win the race overall.

Christophe Moreau in action during the 2010 Tour de France

Culture and food

Due to its strategic location between the Vosges and the Jura and on a route linking the Rhine and the Rhône, Belfort was settled back in Roman times and has been targeted by invading armies many times since. It was owned by Austria but transferred to France by the Treaty of Westphalia in 1648. This treaty ended the Thirty Years’ War.

Specialties include fried carp, Munster cheese, blueberry tart, belflore (a raspberry and hazelnut cake) and chocolates stamped with a memorial or event called facettes de Belfort.

Stage end town Le Marstein is a winter ski station in the Vosges mountains. Local foods include Bäckeoffe, which is a stew made from potatoes and three meats marinated in Alsatian white wine and cooked in a dish called a terrine. It was inspired by hamin, a traditional Jewish Sabbath dish.

Schedule

Start time (13.30 CET, 7.30 a.m. EST, 4.30 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.05 CET, 11.05 a.m. EST, 8.05 a.m. WST)