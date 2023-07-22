Tour de France stage 20: Pogačar scores redemptive victory, Pinot lights up swansong mountain stage

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) scored a redemptive victory in the penultimate stage of the Tour de France.

The two-time champion outkicked yellow jersey foe Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the stage 20 sprint finale to put a closing mark on a race that slid far from his reach.

Vingegaard finished safe in third to all-but guarantee overall victory after Sunday’s processional sprinter stage in Paris.

Pogačar and Vingegaard came to the line in a hitter GC group along with Felix Gall (Ag2r Citroen), Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla), and Adam Yates (UAE Emirates) after a wild multi-mountain stage through the Vosges.

Saturday’s stage played out in front of masses of zealous Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) fans that had come out to cheer their local hero in his final Tour de France climbing stage before retirement.

Pinot made sure to put on a show for the crowds.

The Frenchman attacked on the penultimate climb of the day and spent some 20km solo out front before he was caught by breakaway rivals Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Warren Barguil (Arkéa Samsic).

All three were then mobbed by the GC players shortly ahead of the final showdown on the roads toward the final in Le Markstein.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) both crashed in a red-hot start to the stage.

Kuss was seen covered in gauzing across his eyebrow, while Rodríguez initially had blood streaming down his face. Both received medical attention and battled on in the bid to make Paris, though Kuss leaked time and dropped out of the top-10 on GC.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) crashed on the final descent of the day, 20km from the line, but was able to hang on to his classification place while Kuss slid back.

Earlier in the stage, Giulio Ciccone (Lidl Trek) went on a mountain onslaught to hoover enough points to clinch overall victory in the polka dot KoM classification.

He was smiling at the finish, and so too Pogačar. “Today I finally felt like myself again. It was just really good from start to finish to feel good again after many days suffering. And to pull it off at the finish line, I am just super, super happy.”

He said that after Yates was able to rejoin them on the final climb, he was important in keeping things together for the sprint. “Adam did super…I was waiting for him to come back, and his brother again…they were super good. I know him now well and he led me out really good.

“Thanks to him it was a bit easier to prepare for the final and less nervous. I was super happy that team did such a great job once again.”

How it played out:

Spectators massed along the roadside to bid adieu to local hero Pinot. (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Stage 20 of the Tour de France was final mountain stage and the last real chance for the GC places to be sorted out. Beginning in Belfort and traversing the Vosges mountains, it trekked 133.5km to Le Markstein Fellering.

The stage featured eight climbs, six of those classified, with four of those featuring gradients of 10 percent or more. A trio of category 2 climbs started things off, the Ballon d’Alsace (km. 23.5), the Croix de Moinats (km. 56.5) and the Col de Grosse Pierre (km. 64.5), then the category 3 Col de la Schlucht (km. 79), and the first category Petit Ballon (km. 108) and the Col du Platzerwasel (km 125).

The latter was followed by a couple more kilometers of climbing after the prime line, then approximately 7km downhill or flat to the line.

The stage was the final Tour mountain showing for French favorite Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) and that status plus the fact that he would be racing on home roads meant huge support.

Mountains leader Giulio Ciccone (Lidl Trek) led over the top of the day’s first climb, the Ballon d’Alsace. Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), the former leader of that classification, was fourth to the summit and took a flier afterwards, but didn’t get far.

The riders flew down the twisting descent and on a curving left hand hairpin, Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) crashed. He had started the day fourth overall, while the rider in ninth overall, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) also came down.

Both were treated for their injuries, with Rodríguez suffering cuts to his face but eventually being able to get back to the peloton. Kuss was more obviously affected, getting multiple bandages and dressings from the doctor’s car, and would go on to lose a lot of time.



The descent saw 18 riders gap the bunch prior to the intermediate sprint at Fresse-sur-Moselle (km. 37), with Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) winning the prime there.

Also in the move was race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Neilson Powless (EF Education), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal QuickStep), Ciccone and many others.

Conscious that Vingegaard’s presence would guarantee the bunch would chase, some reasoned with him and asked him to drop back. He did do so with 89km to go, sliding back with two others, while Powless also dropped back soon afterwards.

Ciccone took the KOM at the Col de la Croix des Moinats ahead of his Lidl-Trek teammate Matthias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), inching closer to sealing that classification win.

Pinot begins his bid

Pinot rode his last competitive day of racing at the Tour de France on Saturday. (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pinot had missed the move but put in a huge effort on the Col de Grosse Pierre, storming across with 69km remaining. Ciccone took the points at the top there and also on the subsequent Col de la Schlucht, sealing his mountains jersey success. He went over the top giving a two armed salute, realizing the competition was won.

UAE Team Emirates were chasing hard behind and on the day’s penultimate climb, the Petit Ballon, Pinot decided to pay his card. He surged clear from the group with 37km to go and quickly gapped the rest. Ridign through a sea of his fans and being spurred on, he went over the summit a full 1:25 ahead of the yellow jersey group and 32 seconds ahead of Pidcock and Warren Barguil (Arkéa Samsic).

Normally cautious on the downhills, Pinot had an advantage in knowing his home roads so well. Further back, teammate David Gaudu slid out on a corner, and while he got up and moving again, it took quite some time to do so.

He had started the day tenth overall but the rider in front of him, Sepp Kuss, was losing a lot of time after his crash.

Pinot fades, Pogačar and Vingegaard move forward

Vingegaard will ride the Paris stage Sunday poised for his second-straight TdF victory. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Pinot started the final climb 25″ ahead of the Pidcock-led chase and 1’15 up on the yellow jersey group. There was just over 7km of climbing left then, and then a further 8km to the finish line, some of that also uphill.

He threw the remaining food out of the pocket and also stripped off his gloves, shedding all excess weight before the final Tour de France climb of his career.

Behind, Harper was dropped by Pidcock and Barguil, with the Briton driving the pace and closing to within 9 seconds of Pinot.

Meanwhile Pogačar attacked the yellow jersey group and was immediately marked by Vingegaard, with all other riders being dropped. Realizing that he hadn’t dropped the Dane, he sat up, then the two latched onto the back wheel of Felix Gall (Ag2r Citroën), who flew past.

Pinot was finally caught by Pidcock and Barguil with 4.5km of the climb left to do. Gall, Vingegaard and Pogačar were just behind them at that point, though, and also joined up soon afterwards. Gall pushed the pace and Pinot, Barguil and Pidcock all cracked with over 3km left to the prime line.

Further back, Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) and his brother Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) were chasing. They went over the prime line 11 seconds behind Gall, Vingegaard and Pogačar, and bridged across with 5km remaining.

Vingegaard had been completely fixated on marking Pogačar, who didn’t make any further attempts to go clear. He was happy to wait for the sprint and while Vingegaard was the one to launch, Pogačar swept past to a jubilant win. Gall took second with the race leader next in, Tour victory all but sealed.