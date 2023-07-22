DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Photo: Getty Images
Tour De France stage 20: The latest standings and video highlights

Last-ever Thibaut Pinot mountain raid and GC contender scrap for stage win.

Saturday’s final mountain stage of the Tour de France was a fantastic one, with a mountainous race through the Vosges and attacking, aggressive behaviour by the riders leading to a very entertaining day of racing.

French favourite Thibaut Pinot was competing in his home region and launched a characteristic long-range solo attack, delighting fans and those who love emotional, impulsive, heart on the sleeve racing.

GC rider Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and other overall contenders had a big head to head on the final climb, adding to the drama.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.

