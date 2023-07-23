Tour de France stage 21: The latest standings and video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jordi Meeus (Bora Hansgrohe) denied green jersey wearer to win the final stage of this year’s Tour de France on Sunday, timing his sprint perfectly on the Champs Élysées in Paris.

The Belgian overcame his compatriot and friend Jasper Philipsen (Apecin-Deceuninck) in what was a surprise result, coming off the wheel of Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) close to the line and then timing his lunge perfectly.

The sprint capped off what was a great finale in the French capital, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) shrugging off his overall defeat by Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to launch several courageous attacks.

Other riders also enlivened the stage, giving the huge crowds along the most famous avenue in the world something memorable to watch.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.