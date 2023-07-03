Tour de France stage 3 finale video highlights: The perfect leadout

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

After two brilliant days of racing, stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de France brought the riders across the border into the race’s native country.

It was also the first chance for the sprinters to get onto the winner’s podium following two days in the hills of the Basque Country. The action was tame to begin with as just Nielson Powless (EF Education-First) in search of more KOM points and Laurent Pichon (Arkéa-Samsic) set off in the breakaway.

Powless dropped away once the categorized climbs were over and Pichon didn’t last much longer. It was then full steam ahead for the sprint with the wide roads allowing for just about all of the top teams to form their own train at the head of the peloton.

Though Soudal Quick-Step did a lot of the work in the finale, it was Alpecin-Deceuncink that had the reins when it really mattered. The jury poured over the sprint suspicious that Jasper Philipsen might have deviated from his line but the Belgian was awarded the win, his third career Tour de France win.