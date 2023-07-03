Tour de France stage 3: Jasper Philipsen wins after Mathieu van der Poel leadout

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) got the start of his green jersey campaign to a perfect start with victory in the opening sprint stage of the Tour de France.

Philipsen pipped Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) to the line with Caleb Ewan coming across the line in third. The Belgian got a mighty leadout from Mathieu van der Poel, who released him with just over 200 meters to go, and carried that speed right to the line.

Despite a huge effort from Soudal Quick-Step in the final kilometers, Fabio Jakobsen could only manage fourth. Meanwhile, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was back in fifth place after he found himself out of position when the road bent to the right and he had to sit up, having been in Philipsen’s wheel when he started sprinting.

Though Philipsen was clearly the first across the line, there were some question marks over his win for a few moments as the race jury reviewed his sprint. There was concern that he had changed his line after he had started his sprint but, after a tense wait, he was allowed to keep his win.

“There were some doubts, but they made it really exciting in the end,” Philipsen said with a wry smile. “It was tense but it is the Tour de France and there are no presents to nobody so I think everybody goes all in. I think I can be really happy with our team performance today. Jonas took the first part and then Mathieu did a fantastic job and I was really happy to keep it to the finish line.”

Powless in pois

After two days in the hills, there were a lot of teams interested in making sure that the stage finished in a bunch sprint. The rest of the pack knew that too and there was little contest to get into the breakaway.

Polka-got jersey wearer Powless broke away early with Laurent Pichon (Arkea-Samsic) and that was it. Powless hoovered up the total available points on the four climbs in the first half of the route, giving him a total of 18, before sitting up as the race passed through San Sebastian, leaving Pichon to go it alone.

Despite an impassioned radio message from his wife, Pichon’s never looked likely to pull out a surprise result, especially not after Victor Lafay’s heroics the day before. Pichon managed to stay at the front until the race passed onto French soil, but he was caught with still more than 30km to go.

All eyes were on the finish now as teams filed into color order, looking to protect their respective leaders. With roundabouts littering the final kilometers of the stage, position would be key from a long way out.

Soudal Quick-Step was the most present team in the last five kilometers with Jumbo-Visma on the wheels, but things started to break up when Kasper Asgreen broke clear of the peloton under the flamme rouge. Jakobsen lost touch with his final leadout rider, while Alpecin-Deceuninck assembled at the front of the peloton.

Van der Poel was the last man for Alpecin-Deceuninck, and he carried the Philipsen in his wheel perfectly. Once Philipsen was freed, there was little that anyone could do to catch him. Even a review of the sprint by the race jury couldn’t stop him.