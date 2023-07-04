Tour de France stage 4: Another big day for the bunch sprinters

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 4 — Tuesday, July 4

Dax to Nogaro

Distance: 181.8km (113 miles)

Profile: Flat

Stage 4: Another big day for the bunch sprinters

All signs point to another bunch field sprint at the end of stage 4. The start is in Dax, hometown of André Darrigade, the Tour’s most successful sprinter before Mark Cavendish came on the scene.

There is just one categorized climb in the Armagnac region, and the finish is on a motor-racing circuit at Nogaro. That circuit is somewhat twisty, so good positioning will be important for teams leading out their fast men.

Stage favorites: Each sprinter chasing an early morale boost

Jasper Philipsen took two stages in the 2022 Tour, including the final stage in Paris. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The finish line is at the end of an 800-meter-long straight on a very wide road that’s a rising false flat. A nice sprint is in prospect, with a likely clash between stage 3 winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

Watch out too for Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) who took his first win of the season on the final stage of the Giro d’Italia. He shares the stage win record with Eddy Merckx and knows if he can improve on his 34 stage wins, he will have the outright record.

After missing out Monday, it’s a big motivation in what is his final pro season.

With the flat profile, overnight leader Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) is expected to enjoy another day in yellow.

Links to Tour legends Van Est and Ocaña

Dax was established by the Romans, with its name during that period being Civitas Aquensium. The wider area in this part of France is known for a number of sports, with soccer, rugby, basketball, cycling, and surfing in Lacanau and Biarritz all popular.

This year’s edition will be the seventh time the Tour de France has been hosted by Dax. The most recent was in 2006, when triple world champion Óscar Freire triumphed. Further back, Wim Van Est won in Dax in 1951, becoming the first Dutchman to take the yellow jersey. However the following day he fell into a ravine while descending the Aubisque and while he was not too serious hurt, he withdrew from the race.

In addition to Darrigade, triple Vuelta stage winner Dominique Arnaud was from the region.

Finish town Nogaro is close to where 1973 Tour winner Luis Ocaña lived until his passing in 1994. It hosted the Critérium des As in 1974, with Eddy Merckx winning. In 2017 the Roude du Sud featured a stage there, won by the New Zealand rider Tom Scully.

Culture and food

Nogaro is the location of the Gothic chapel of Notre-Dame de Bouit, a place of pilgrimage linked to an ox named “Bouët”. Owned by a local lord, it was said to have uprooted and transported a tree stump which was similar in shape to the Virgin Mary. That lord promised to build a church if he prevailed over his enemy, a neighbour. He did so and built the chapel as a result.

This chapel was named Our Lady of the Drivers in 1999 as it is close to the Paul Armagnac motor racing circuit. The track was opened in 1960 and was the first permanent French motor racing circuit.

In terms of food and drink, Dax is known for farmhouse duck from the Landes, the famous Madeleine de Dax cakes, Landes asparagus from the sands of the Landes and wild salmon from the river Adour.

Nogaro is the location for an annual celebration of Floc-de-Gascogne, a liqueur wine made by mixing grape must and young Armagnac, and inherited from a 16th century recipe.