Tour de France stage 4: Jasper Philipsen doubles up in crash-marred sprint finish

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) held off a late charge from Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) to take in second win in two days in a crash-heavy sprint finish into Nogaro on stage 4 of the Tour de France.

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step-Soudal) was one of several riders to come down in three separate crashes in the final two kilometers. The European champion came down with Ewan’s leadout man Jacopo Guarnieri at the 2km to go mark. A second crash occurred on the final bend before another one with just a few hundred meters to go.

Philipsen avoided all the trouble as he sat on Mathieu van der Poel’s wheel, before starting his sprint with 100 meters to go. Ewan looked like he might be able to overhaul Philipsen before the line but he just ran out of road.

“It was close in the end, so I was happy that they confirmed it quickly,” Philipsen said afterward. “It was a really easy stage and I think that everybody wanted to save their legs for the Pyrenees tomorrow and the day after. In the final kilometers, entering the circuit, I also heard some crashes around me so I hope that everybody is OK.

“It was a bit of a hectic final with the turns in the end and I lost my team, but on the final straight I found Mathieu van der Poel again and he did an amazing pull to get me to victory. My legs were cramping and I could feel Celeb was coming close.”

Overnight leader Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) enjoyed another day in yellow ahead of Wednesday’s first climbing stage in the Pyrénées.

A slow burn

You wait for a bus and two come at once. No sooner did the sprinters have their first chance for victory did the second one come along with a 182km ride from Dax and Nogaro.

The almost inevitable bunch finale, combined with the often headwind conditions led to a fairly quiet day in the office for the peloton. There was no real incentive for a breakaway to form and even Nielson Powless couldn’t be tempted up the road for the lone categorized climb.

Also read:

After almost 100km of largely tempo riding, French riders Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic) and Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale) decided to have a jaunt off the front, but their hearts were never really in it. The gap hovered around a minute for a little while, but they were back in the bunch with 25km to go.

Nobody else dared to try and get the jump on the sprinters’ teams as the bunch headed toward the motor circuit where the stage would finish. The tight entrance to the circuit at three kilometers to go was the main pinch point and the peloton sprung to life with just over seven kilometers to go, preparing for that moment.

Jumbo-Visma led into the finishing circuit with Cofidis and Bahrain-Victorious hot on their wheels. The hectic jostling for position saw Jakobsen along with Caleb Ewan’s leadout man Jacopo Guarnieri.

The falls weren’t done and several riders crashed out on the final bend while Axel Zingle (Cofids) and Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X) by the barriers in the closing meters.

Most of the top sprinters were still at the front to contest the dash for the line, but it was Philipsen that had the power to take the win on the line.