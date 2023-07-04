Tour de France stage 4 video highlights: A slow day ends with crashes and chaos

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France can be prone to sleepy days and stage 4 of the 2023 race was one such moment for the peloton.

With some big mountains on the horizon and a sprint finish a near certainty, the bunch took it easy on the road from Dax to Nogaro. A brief attack from Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic) and Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citroen) was the only notable moment in the opening 175km of the stage.

It wasn’t until the bunch got into the final seven kilometers that the day really resembled anything like a bike race. Jumbo-Visma took control of the bunch as it made its way through a series of roundabouts before the narrow entrance to the finishing circuit.

Crashes littered the lap around the motor circuit in Nogaro with Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step) the biggest victim of the falls. The European champion came down with two kilometers to go and couldn’t contest the finale.

Alpecin-Deceuninck got it pitch-perfect once again with Mathieu van der Poel dropping off Jasper Philipsen just before the line. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) pushed the Belgian close but had to settle for second.