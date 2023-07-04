Tour de France stage 4 video highlights: A slow day ends with crashes and chaos
Jasper Philipsen avoids the carnage to surge to his second win in two days.
The Tour de France can be prone to sleepy days and stage 4 of the 2023 race was one such moment for the peloton.
With some big mountains on the horizon and a sprint finish a near certainty, the bunch took it easy on the road from Dax to Nogaro. A brief attack from Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic) and Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citroen) was the only notable moment in the opening 175km of the stage.
It wasn’t until the bunch got into the final seven kilometers that the day really resembled anything like a bike race. Jumbo-Visma took control of the bunch as it made its way through a series of roundabouts before the narrow entrance to the finishing circuit.
Crashes littered the lap around the motor circuit in Nogaro with Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step) the biggest victim of the falls. The European champion came down with two kilometers to go and couldn’t contest the finale.
Alpecin-Deceuninck got it pitch-perfect once again with Mathieu van der Poel dropping off Jasper Philipsen just before the line. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) pushed the Belgian close but had to settle for second.