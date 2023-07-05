Tour de France stage 5: Jai Hindley doubles up, Jonas Vingegaard gaps Tadej Pogačar in stunner

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jai Hindley doubles, Jonas Vingegaard attacks, Tadej Pogačar struggles — the first day of the Pyrénées delivered some stunners in the 162.7km climbing stage from Pau to Laruns at the Tour de France.

To the brave go the spoils.

The Cat. 1 Col de Marie Blanque with about 20km to go proved kingmaker and executioner for many in the peloton in a wild stage that saw a big group peel away early featuring the 2022 Giro d’Italia winner.

Hindley presented his credentials as a GC favorite when he rode into a big group of 30, and then attacked everyone to drive home to a stunning solo victory. Overnight leader Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) couldn’t answer, so the yellow jersey made it a magical double for the Australian on Bora-Hansgrohe.

“It is incredible, really. I have no words. Really, I have no words,” Hindley said. “The guys in the radio were just screaming, ‘just ride it to the line.’ I couldn’t really hear so much of what was happening. I just wanted to gain as much time as possible and also the stage win. I found myself in the yellow jersey, so that was pretty cool.

“I didn’t really know what to expect. It is my first Tour and I think it’s hard to come here with such massive ambitions already,” he said. “But for sure I wanted to come here and be competitive and have some form of success. I just won a stage of the Tour de France, it is pretty incredible.”

Even more surprising was seeing Pogačar struggle to counter on the upper flanks of the Marie Blanque.

Jumbo-Visma’s Sepp Kuss was softening up the main GC group tapping along about two minutes behind Hindley when Vingegaard suddenly attacked with a vicious surge.

“The guys did super great today. On the final climb, I felt good, and I said to Sepp he should go to the front to start pushing, and then I attacked,” Vingegaard said. “I just felt and I only looked at myself and see if I could attack. I know Tadej never gives up, and it will be a fight all the way to Paris.

“I am super happy with having 53 seconds,” Vingegaard said. “We have to look to Jai Hindley. I think I had a super good day, yeah.”

Pogačar, who looked strong in the opening weekend in the Basque Country, couldn’t immediately answer. Vingegaard powered on alone to hold a 40-second gap to Pogačar who found some company to help the chase to limit the losses.

Vingegaard powered home with fifth, and Pogačar ceded 1:06 to his Danish rival.

With the GC deck reshuffled, Hindley now leads Vingegaard by 47 seconds, and Pogačar slips from second to sixth, now at 1:40.

And that’s after the first mountain stage in what’s a very mountainous edition of the Tour.