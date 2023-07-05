Tour de France stage 5: Straight into the Pyrénées

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 5 — Wednesday, July 5

Pau to Laruns

Distance: 162.7km (101 miles)

Profile: Medium mountain stage

Stage 5: An early test for the overall contenders

Could Tadej Pogačar, shown here winning stage 9 at the 2020 Tour de France, repeat history and triumph again in Laruns? (Marco Bertorello – Pool/Getty Images)

We’re only five days into the race, but we’re already in the high mountains with a stage featuring almost 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) of vertical.

This first Pyrenean challenge is reminiscent of stage 9 from Pau to Laruns in 2020 that saw Tadej Pogačar score the first stage victory of his Tour career in a sprint between five riders.

The action is likely to begin on the 15-kilometer-long Col de Soudet, a rough, narrow road where the percentages are as high as 15 percent. Next up is the short, sharp Col d’Ichère, followed by the demanding Marie Blanque, which has double-digit grades for the final 4km. This is where the front group split into three parts three years ago.

After the rapid descent, there’s 7km of flat, valley roads where there’s usually a favorable wind. The Marie Blanque is a tricky climb, but it remains to be seen if the favorites will want to fight it out there or whether they’ll be satisfied with sizing each other up.

Stage favorites: The yellow jersey is up for grabs

Will last year’s Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) be back in yellow again?

Most likely is another group sprint made up of contenders Tadej Pogačar and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), along with Aussie climbers Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) and Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën), plus French hopes David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Romain Bardet (Team DSM).

The Gateway to the Pyrénées beckons

Pau lies 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Atlantic Ocean and 50 km (31 miles) from the border with Spain. It offers a striking view of the Pyrénées and, according to the French author, poet and statesman, Alphonse de Lamartine, “has the world’s most beautiful view of the earth, just as Naples has the most beautiful view of the sea.”

Known as ‘the gateway to the Pyrénées,’ its location has helped cement a rich history in the Tour de France. This edition of the race marks the 74th time it has been a stage town in the Tour.

The surroundings offer many different types of courses, something that is reflected by the diverse qualities of past stage winners. These include climbers such as René Vietto and Fausto Coppi, breakaway specialists like Pierrick Fedrigo and sprinters Sean Kelly, Erik Zabel and Robbie McEwen.

More recently, stage starts from Pau have seen victories at Laruns and Luz-Ardiden respectively by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in 2020 and 2021. The Slovenian went on to win both Tours and, if he is superstitious, will hope that the return of Pau after last year’s rare absence will see him again take yellow to Paris.

2020 and 2023 aside, Laruns has featured on just two other occasions as a stage town. Primož Roglič won in 2018, while Régis Simon triumphed in 1985.

Culture and food

Pau’s size and history ensures a rich culture, with annual celebrations including the Carnaval Biarnès in February which, with nearly 50,000 participants, is one of the five largest carnivals in mainland France. The city also offers the Festival des Danses Plurielles dance festival in March, Rendez-vous aux Jardins in June, which highlights parks and gardens and Festival des Arts de la Rue street festival in August.

Laruns’ celebrations the Nousté Damo de Laruntz traditional festival in August and a large cheese fair in October. The latter sees the villagers clad in traditional clothes and reviving old traditions, and highlights various speciality cheeses, including a goat milk variety named Laruns and one called Ossau.

Foodwise, Pau is known for garbure, a cabbage stew with many pieces of vegetables. It was originally the daily food of the Gascon peasants and has evolved over the years to include the leg of duck or goose confit. Also popular are foie gras, coucougnettes du Vert Galant (roasted almonds coated with dark chocolate and raspberry marzipan) and Verdier chocolates.