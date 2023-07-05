DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Tour de France

Tour de France
Tour de France

Tour de France stage 5 video highlights: A humdinger in the mountains

Defending champion Vingegaard gains time on Pogacar but Hindley is big winner.

If stage 4 of this year’s Tour de France was a snoozer until the final ten kilometers, stage 5 was anything but. The day was the first big mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France and saw a huge breakaway group go clear early on, out of which some very strong riders emerged and lit up the race.

One of those, the Australian Jai Hindley, impressed greatly and pushed ahead alone towards the end. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider is a past winner of the Giro d’Italia and showed impressive form in what is his first Tour de France.

Also impressive was defending Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard, who put the hammer down on the final climb and landed his other rivals in a whole lot of difficulty.

Watch the video highlights below, and check out the report and results here.

