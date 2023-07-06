Tour de France stage 6 final KM video highlights: Vingegaard vs Pogačar back on

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Thursday’s stage 6 of the Tour de France was one for the ages, with a long slog up the legendary Tourmalet coming mid-stage, then the first summit finish of the race atop the climb of Cauterets-Cambasque. After Jonas Vingegaard took time out of his chief rival Tadej Pogačar on stage 5, the Dane was out for more gains on Thursday, and commanded his Jumbo-Visma squad to drive the pace and blow the race apart.

Yellow jersey Jai Hindley came under pressure near the summit of the Tourmalet, but things rebounded unexpectedly for Vingegaard on the final climb when his surge was easily matched by Pogačar, who then unleashed a huge response of his own.

The stage was a thrilling one, and shows that the battle for the final yellow jersey on the Champs Élysées is very much alive.

