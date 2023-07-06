Tour de France stage 6 preview: Shakeup on the first big summit finish

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 6 — Thursday, July 6

Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque

Distance: 144.9km (90 miles)

Profile: Mountain stage

Stage 6: Battle stations on the first big mountain stage of the Tour

Following Tuesday’s wild ride, who knows what to expect. Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) is the new yellow jersey, and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be looking to press the advantage.

With the general classification partly established, this first major mountain stage will likely see a stepped-up fight for the yellow jersey. Even though the stage might seem rather short at only 145km, it’s no pushover.

Those favorites that have lost time because of crashes or mechanicals will likely try to infiltrate an early breakaway, hoping to regain their positions, while the other leaders will need teammates keeping them well placed on the Aspin and Tourmalet passes.

Could someone attack on the mighty Tourmalet? That would be risky, especially this early in the Tour, because after the rapid descent is a valley where there’s often a headwind—and then, of course, comes the first summit finish.

Stage favorites: Time for the top names to show their strength

Building back up after serious injury, can Egan Bernal rediscover some of his past form in this year’s Tour? (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Support riders will likely prepare the ground on the opening 10 kilometers of the ascent, as far as the Cauterets ski station, where the top riders will be ready to do battle on the toughest slopes to the Cambasque plateau.

The 2.5km leading to the flamme rouge average more than 10 percent and that’s where we can expect a show of force from Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), so impressive on stage 5. Will he take time out of new race leader Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), will the Australian be fired up enough to resist, or could Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) bounce back from his time loss? Or could it be another rider altogether who takes the stage, with someone like Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) going clear early? The swashbuckling Frenchman is riding his final Tour and is keen to take a farewell victory.

Links to writers and riders

Culturally, Tarbes has links with writing through the writers Théophile Gautier, Isidore Ducasse (known as the Comte de Lautréamont) and Paolo Coelho, who lived in the area for many years and is an honorary citizen. Finish town Cauterets-Cambasque also has links to writers, including visitors Victor Hugo, George Sand, Alfred Tennyson, and the actor Sarah Bernhardt.

Sport-wise, Tarbes has a strong culture, with basketball, rugby, badminton, tennis and even parachuting amongst those practiced by clubs. Indeed the latter sport features world championship gold and bronze medalists Déborah Ferrand and Sylvain Ferroni.

This year’s Tour marks the 15th time that it will be a stage town. Back in 1951 it was the finish location on the stage where Dutchman Wim Van Est fell into a ravine while wearing the yellow jersey. He was not badly injured but his team had to knot together its entire supply of tubular tyres to drag him back up the steep slopes. He retired from the race.

In 2019 it was the start town for a stage to the Tourmalet won by Thibaut Pinot. He is trying to turn back the clock this year and take what would be a fourth Tour stage win in his final participation in the event.

Cauterets has been visited by the Tour four times in the past, with a finish there in 1989 won by Miguel Indurain. He went on to win the Tour five times between 1991 and 1995.

Pinot won four years ago, triumphing on the Tourmalet after a stage start in Tarbes. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Culture and food

Tarbes is famous for its eponymous white beans which were amongst the first imports from South America by Christopher Columbus. According to legend, Catherine de Medici, the future wife of Henry III, disembarked in Marseilles in 1553 and took the beans out of her wedding basket.

Many years later more of these beans were planted in the Tarbes plain at the beginning of the 18th century by Monseigneur de Poudenx, bishop of Tarbes. He planted maize at the same time and the two foods thrived together, easing local famines.

In 1881, the crop covered 18,500 hectares and produced around 3,000 tons. Nowadays the qualities of the bean are praised by restaurant owners, often Michelin-starred.

Cauterets is known for its berlingots, small striped multicolored sweets which are a mixture of water, sugar and glucose syrup. These became popular due to the early 19th century practice of certain doctors of using local thermal waters to treat the throat. The water had a strong sulfurous taste, negated by the consumption of berlingots. The treatment may have faded but the candy lives on, savored by many.

Schedule

Start time (13.10 p.m. CET, 7.10 a.m. EST, 4.10 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.20 CET, 11.20 a.m. EST, 8.20 a.m. WST)