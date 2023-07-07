Tour de France stage 7: Jasper Philipsen hat trick denies Mark Cavendish new stage-win record

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jasper Philipsen made it three from three on stage 7 of the Tour de France, blasting past record-hunter Mark Cavendish in the final meters of the race into Bordeaux to deny the Manxman.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider timed things perfectly and while Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) launched an impressive sprint inside the final 250 meters, coming from a long way back, Philipsen tracked him immediately and then came around on his left hand side. Cavendish kept sprinting but had to make do with second, dropping his head in frustration as he rolled across the line. It was his 32nd runner-up slot on the Tour.

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) was third, ahead of Luca Mozzato (Team Arkéa Samsic) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla).

“I think we can’t be proud enough of our team achievement,” Philipsen said. “Without them it would never be possible to get this third stage win already. I am just really proud of them how they worked together, and how we found each other in the final to do everything that we can. That led to this success. I am super happy and proud.

“I think we were very good [well] grouped in the last 3K. Søren [Kragh Andersen] did an amazing pull and we still had Jonas [Rickaert] and Matthieu [van der Poel] there. I was always on a good wheel and I never had to do a big effort before I could launch my sprint. That is how we won.”

The result follows on from Philipsen’s successes on stages 3 and 4 and underlines him as the sprinter du jour—or, more accurately, sprinter de la semaine—of this year’s race. Asked if he could believe what he had achieved, he admitted to being surprised.

“If you told me this one week ago I would think you were crazy. But so far it is a dream for us, a dream Tour. We just continue and hopefully we can add another one. I think from now on I am looking for Paris also.”

He also took satisfaction from beating Cavendish, even if he admitted there would be an attraction in seeing the Manxman take his 35th stage.

“He was really strong. I would also have loved to see him win, I think everybody,” he said. “For sure he will keep on trying. He is up there, he is in good condition. So it will be hard.”

Cavendish admitted to being ‘bitterly disappointed,’ and said that mechanical issues frustrated his speed.

“I was on the right wheels. I kicked a little earlier than I’d like, but actually still about the same time in 2010, but once I kicked, started, my gears jumped from the 11 to the 12. I had to sit down, the cadence just whacks up. Then it goes back to the 11.

“I try to stand up again, then it goes back to the 12, then you need to sit down. There was nothing you could do except hope.”

He’ll may well have another chance on Saturday’s stage to Limoges, although that will depend on how he handles two category for climbs inside the final 16km plus a slightly uphill rise to the line.

What’s clear is that he’s getting closer and closer. And so too that Philipsen is on a roll that he doesn’t want to let go of anytime soon.

How it played out:

It might seem like two weeks have elapsed already thanks to stints in the mountains, but Friday’s stage was only day seven of this year’s Tour de France. After two days in high altitude, the 169.9km race from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux was very much one for the sprinters.

Those riders all fancied their chances, but Cavendish had extra motivation. He was chasing stage win number 35, and took a dominant sprint win the last time the Tour finished in Bordeaux back in 2010.

Soon after the start on what was a very hot day, four riders went clear. Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic), and Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) had the makings of a good break but three of those sat up soon afterward, leaving Guglielmi alone out front.

Undeterred and spurred on by a tailwind, he built a lead of over six and a half minutes. This dropped down to under three minutes by the time he reached the intermediate sprint in Grignols (km. 88). Back in the peloton, Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) led Philipsen and Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) across the line.

Inside the final 75km and with Guglielmi’s advantage down to under a minute, Nans Peters (AG2R-Citroën) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) scampered clear of the peloton and quickly caught the lone leader. The reinforcement saw the gap go out again to over a minute with 60km remaining and while a tiring Guglielmi was subsequently dropped, Latour and Peters kept hammering it and had 1:11 with 25km remaining.

The sprinters’ teams were ruthless, though, and worked continuously to reduce that gap. The two leaders were just 27″ clear with 10km remaining and, with Jumbo-Visma driving the pace to keep Jonas Vingegaard safe, the bunch drew ever closer.

Peters sat up with 6km remaining. Latour persisted for another 2.5km, then the bunch swept past. Wout van Aert had been dropped, concentrating on his Jumbo-Visma team role rather than his personal ambitions during the stage, but the other sprinters were vying for position.

Philipsen’s Alpecin-Deceunick led the bunch but the other sprinters pushed forward. Cavendish launched from a long way back but was tracked by Philipsen and passed just before the line, having to make do with second.

He’s getting closer and closer to stage win number 35, but the number of sprint stages is also ticking down.