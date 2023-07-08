Tour de France stage 8: Mads Pedersen wins as Mark Cavendish abandons

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) scored his first win of the 2023 Tour de France, beating three-time stage winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to the line in Limoges.

One rider that wasn’t contesting the sprint finish was Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan), who abandoned the race with a suspected broken collarbone after crashing with just over 60km to go.

Pedersen went early out of the wheel of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and he had the momentum to keep Philipsen at bay with Van Aert coming through for third.

