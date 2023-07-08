Tour de France stage 8: The latest standings and video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 8 of the Tour de France was billed as a possible sprint and so it turned out to be. However the expected push by Mark Cavendish for a record 35th stage win didn’t happen, the Manxman crashing out of his final Tour with approximately 62 kilometers remaining.

Instead, it was another former world champion who triumphed, with Mads Petersen (Lidl-Trek) taking a long, long sprint ahead of triple stage winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) into Limoges. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) almost crashed and had to jam on, but put in a superb effort to almost come past Philipsen before the line.

Earlier the day was enlivened by multiple attacks and a long-range breakaway, and blighted by a number of crashes including one which cost two GC contenders time.

Watch the video highlights and final KM below, and read a report here.