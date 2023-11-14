Become a Member

Tour de France

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France

Tour de France to Start on Home Roads in 2025

Lille and northern France to host opening stages of 2025 Tour de France in first 'home' start since 2021.

Published
Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Image

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France will roll out on home roads in 2025.

Tour organizers ASO confirmed Tuesday that the Hauts-de-France Region, Nord Department, and Lille European Metropolis will host the start of the 112th edition of the Tour de France.

The 2025 French start will arrive after three-straight foreign openers to Le Tour.

The race blasted off with a wet and wild TT in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2022, and this year enjoyed a thriller around the Spanish Basque city of Bilbao.

Next summer’s Tour will see a super-hilly Grand Départ out of Florence, Italy.

Also read: 2024 Tour route, dates, and details: Packed with firsts and plot-twists

What might the opening stages of the 2025 Tour look like?

Further details are due to be revealed by ASO on November 30.

However, Lille lies very close to the cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix and has served as a start-finish town for a handful of the Tour’s trips to the pavé.

Meanwhile, the Hauts-de-France Region and Nord Departments to the north-east of Paris offer a mix of bumpy and flat terrain.

The 2025 Tour de France could start in all number of ways, but don’t expect to see any mountains, and anticipate a few more French accents than recent years.

Stay tuned for more detail later this month.

 

