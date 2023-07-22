Tour de France unsung heroes: Kevin Geniets on finding his inner peace on the bike

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

LYON, France — Riding his bike is way more than a job for Kevin Geniets, it’s how he gets away from the world.

The 26-year-old Luxembourg rider has been a professional since 2019 racing with Groupama-FDJ, after initially riding as a stagiaire for AG2R La Mondiale in 2017.

Over the last five years, Geniets has been developing himself as a strong workhorse for the team, making his grand tour debut in 2021 before riding his first Tour de France last season. For him, getting out on the bike is a chance to switch off and be at ease with himself.

“I really have this inner peace when I’m training, or when I have good legs. Sometimes you are pedaling and there’s no effort, it’s like an automatism. Sometimes listening to my music can really be at peace,” Geniets told Velo.

“[Being outside] is one of my favorite parts of the job I do. When I’m out riding in the mountains, I have this tranquility. Often, I ride for myself. I really like this moment of silence that I can think about my way of training, reflect about life, what I did what I’m going do. For me, it’s an important part of my life.”

Getting into the mountains and being in nature is something that Geniets particularly loves, whether it is on his bike or on his two feet. Having swapped his native Luxembourg for the French Alps, he is not short of a few climbs to explore.

“I live in Annecy, in France, near the lake in the mountains. I really like nature and when I have some free time for sure I’m hiking in the mountains or just lying around, out around the lake,” he said. “In the Alps, there’s so many places, even to do some skiing in the winter. I don’t do it a lot, but when we have two or three days free. I just like going in the mountains.”

Geniets is currently racing the Tour de France for Groupama-FDJ, riding in support of David Gaudu in the overall classification. The team has had a slightly disappointing race so far, missing out on a stage win while Gaudu is down in 10th overall with just one mountain stage remaining.

Little about the Tour de France can be described as tranquil with the big ceremonial starts each morning and the huge crowds that line the roads along the course. Geniets doesn’t mind, though, he takes a different joy from racing than when he’s on his own and training.

“Racing is different, because you have really to be concentrated about not crashing about the tactics about what’s happening. So this is really focused, and we’re really doing a job,” he said. “[I like] the adrenaline. And also, to see that all the hard work you put in in training pays off. When you do a long climb, and you’re still with a little group on the top these are, for sure, some moments of happiness.”

Kevin Geniets signs autographs at the Tour de France (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Geniets’ Tour de France debut was somewhat better for his Groupama-FDJ squad as Gaudu came close to taking the podium.

Still a comparatively new rider at the time, the three-week race was nothing like he had ever experienced before. It delivered him a rollercoaster ride both physically and emotionally and making it to Paris nearly brought him to tears.

“The stage of Alpe d’Huez was really special with all the spectators a lot of emotions and the last day was very emotional. Sometimes now I think in normal life it’s difficult to elicit emotions like this,” he said. “When I entered the Champs Élysées, I was nearly crying with the fatigue. Also the emotions are way harder because of the fatigue.

“I never experienced emotions like this before. I was already a spectator at the Champs Élysées when I was 15 years old. I was there to watch the last stage and, for me, it was a goal in life to be there once. When you see this every year on TV and then you come to a team and you get to go to the Champs, when you’re out there yourself, this is really special.”

Geniets has ridden since he was able to get on a bike, but in his younger years, it was just about having fun. His family was not much into cycling themselves, but they had a passion for sport that was passed onto their children — his sister Mandy was a professional basketball player.

The Luxembourg rider tried his hand at a few different sports over the years, including basketball and football, but nothing clicked for him like cycling did.

“I had problems with other sports and football was really not my kind of thing,” he said. “It was more the mentality [of it]. Everyone was shouting on the pitch and I just wanted to be easier [calmer] doing my sport. So, this was really not for me.

“Me, I need some peace and silence.”

Cycling remained a fun hobby for Geniets through much of his childhood and it wasn’t until he was about to leave school that he really started to take it seriously as a potential job.

“I was just riding my bike when I was like, five, six years old in the street in front of the house. My parents told me one day it would be good that you go into a cycling club,” he said. “I didn’t even know that this existed but I went to the local club. Then we had some first training rides and I was really having fun. Until 17, 18, I just had fun on my bike but then I decided to focus on the performance side of the sport and become professional.”