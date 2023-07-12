Tour de France unsung heroes: Marco Haller on the privilege of racing the Tour and making the most of it

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Marco Haller has a serious job to do at the Tour de France, but he likes to make sure he soaks up the moments of joy the race has to offer.

Riding his eighth grand boucle, it could be easy for the 32-year-old Austrian to become blasé about the biggest bike race in the world.

But it’s not an opportunity that many people get in their lives and he’s keen not to forget that.

The recent death of Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse, who died after crashing on a descent, has made appreciating these moments all the more important for him. Haller was competing at the Swiss stage race last month.

“I just want to enjoy cycling and visualize myself again that this is my childhood dream what I’m doing here and just soak up the atmosphere. You never know how many Tours de France are left. And obviously also regarding the latest drama we had in the Tour de Suisse and so and stone it’s just making yourself clear again about what a privilege we have and making the most of that even though it’s a super tough sport, but enjoy what is possible,” Haller told Velo ahead of the Tour de France start.

Haller rode his first Tour de France back in 2015 in what was his fourth season as a professional. He was riding with Katusha in support of Norwegian sprinter Alexander Kristoff, while the team had also brought Joaquin Rodríguez for a GC tilt.

Though the GC challenge didn’t quite go to plan, Rodríguez finished the race with two stage wins and Kristoff came close in some of the sprints.

The 2015 Tour de France was Haller’s first grand tour and nothing like he’d ever experienced before. It remains an experience like no other in the season, though he does his best to think of it like any other race.

“It is basically the same because your opponents are the same and you are racing against familiar faces, but everyone is this tiny bit better in shape, but hopefully, you are as well. On the other hand, cycling doesn’t get any bigger than the Tour, so it’s certainly something special. You cannot deny that,” he said.

“I remember the first one being a very special one, also starting abroad, so not in France. It was in Utrecht in 2015 and I remember that the crowds were amazing. The team presentation was a definite highlight.

“You only understand how many spectators there are when you check the television images because obviously being on the bike you can’t really see if they are standing there in rows of twos threes or 10s. I remember now because it’s the latest memory obviously last year in Denmark super special. This special atmosphere is huge and great. Something that will still give me goosebumps also with number eight.”

This year, Haller has been riding in a mixed role for Bora-Hansgrohe. The Austrian has been looking after the team’s GC hope Jai Hindley, who spent a day in yellow and is currently sitting third overall, as well as helping to guide sprinters Danny van Poppel and Jordi Meeus into position in the fast finishes.

He enjoys the opportunity to go to the head of the peloton, though he also likes the chances he gets to ride a little slower off the back of the bunch and enjoy his surroundings.

“The few moments when you’re actually at the head of the race, it doesn’t really matter if you’re leading the pack, guiding your captain, or being involved in a lead out, this is something super special because this is ultimately why every one of us turns professional,” he said.

“We are there being part of the biggest bike race in the world. On the other hand, every now and then I enjoy being dropped and being in the drop group riding up the mountains and then you can really soak up the atmosphere enjoy the landscape and enjoy the fans.

“In a gruppetto, you see those crazy fan clubs, whether it’s the ‘beefeaters’ dancing or riding through the Dutch corner on Alpe d’Huez. There are many, many great things. I love how creative the fans are regarding costumes and getting dressed up next to the road.”

A passion for sport

While cycling might be Haller’s first love, he’s also well-known for his passion for soccer. He found his love of the sport through his half-brother, who was a fan of the English Premier League side Arsenal.

There was no going back for Haller, and he’s been hooked on soccer and Arsenal ever since. Growing up in Austria meant it was some time before he would actually be able to go and watch a match in real life, but the travel that comes with his cycling career has allowed him to squeeze a few games in.

“It was the worlds in Yorkshire, where Arsenal played United just the day after it was a Monday night match. So, I obviously asked the National Federation to book my return flight no earlier than Tuesday morning, so I had the chance to get to Old Trafford and see a very boring 1-1 draw,” Haller laughed. “Still, being there being in the stadium, also the atmosphere and everything was a very good thing.”

A few years earlier, in 2016, his two worlds collided when doping control turned up to his cheap hostel the morning after he’d been watching Arsenal play in the Champions League in Sofia, Bulgaria during the off-season. He had traveled there with his brother, and they watched their team come back from 2-0 down to win 2-3.

“It was Arsenal playing in the Champions League against Ludogorets in Bulgaria. Me and my brother traveled to Sofia to watch them play there,” he said.

“It was, I think, their Halloween weekend so we were getting shit-faced before and after the game. I don’t know when we went to bed, but at six o’clock in the morning, I had a doping control in a 17 Euro hostel in Bulgaria. But I was so wasted. I had no trouble getting back to sleep.”

When it’s suggested by Velo that his sample may have been more beer than anything else, he replied: “Exactly. I also left that comment in the paperwork.”

In recent seasons, soccer has been fighting for attention with a new sporting passion for Haller.

He picked up golf after he was hit by a car during a training ride in 2018 leaving him with an open fracture of his kneecap and a fractured femur.

Haller needed 36 stitches in his leg and the injury almost ended his career. The injury left him unable to do most sports so he picked up a club and took to the greens.

“After that, I couldn’t do any other sports properly anymore, but then I thought playing golf might be an option. My wife was playing herself and golf is obviously a good thing that you can do together so I gave it a go, I think in 2020,” Haller said. “I had many stereotypes about the sport being for old lazy people, but I can tell you it’s a very cool sport, and I really enjoy it.

“There are also the mental aspects you gain from it because every shot gives you a new mental challenge. You really need to stay on top of it so that’s something that helps me.”

With most tournaments clashing with the cycling season, Haller hasn’t had a chance to go to one, but he said that it is on his “bucket list” of things to do when he eventually retires from professional racing. For now, he’s happy soaking up the atmosphere of the biggest bike race of the year.