Tour de France stage 1: Tadej Pogačar attacks, Yates beats twin for win, Enric Mas out

The opening stage of the Tour de France saw an incredibly rare family one-two, with Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and twin brother Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) storming clear on the final descent, fending off a hard-chasing Jumbo-Visma, and sprinting home ahead of the rest in Bilbao.

The duo traded pulls more or less evenly, but cramps in the finale saw Simon unable to answer a push by his sibling on the final uphill drag to the line.

They finished four seconds apart, with Adam Yates’ teammate Tadej Pogačar beating Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) and nine others for third.

Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe), Matthias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), defending Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) also finished in the chasing group, while the other GC riders all lost at least 21 seconds.

It was a bad day for Ricard Carapaz and Enric Mas, the team leaders for EF Education-EasyPost and Movistar Team respectively, with a downhill crash with approximately 22km to go seeing them fall heavily and incur injuries.

The 2022 Vuelta a España runner-up Mas retired from the race while Carapaz eventually remounted with a bloodied knee and limped in to the finish, losing 15’24 to Adam Yates and any chance of a high finish overall.

“Honestly I don’t even know what to say,” said Adam Yates. “We tried to set the climb up for Tadej. He attacked, but then it was headwind on the descent. I tried my best, I came back from behind. My brother came across to me and then we started working together. At first I didn’t know if I should work with him, I asked on the radio and he said, ‘yeah, yeah, go for it.’

“I knew he [Simon] was going good. I speak to him every day, we are really close. To share this experience with him is really nice. But I wish he’d pull a bit easier because he almost dropped me one moment. I am just super happy. Super happy.”

Simon Yates said that it was difficult to deal with teams such as Jumbo Visma on the climb, in terms of positioning, and that he was initially caught out when the UAE Team Emirates squad ramped up the pace. He was hemmed in by the crowds at first, which limited his ability to chase.

“I sort of grovelled my way across just at the last. I managed to make the junction at the top with those fast boys. There was a bit of cat and mouse at the top and Adam came back,” Simon Yates said. “He sort of rolled to the front and gave Pogačar the nod, as in ‘can I go, what’s the situation?’ ‘Yeah, sure, okay.’ So he’s gone and I went across to him and that’s all she wrote, really.

“We are pretty close normally, but I had some cramps in the final. So unfortunately he got the better of me, but I am sure there are more chances coming up.”

American rider Neilson Powless gave a boost to an EF Education-EasyPost team knocked by Carapaz’s crash, taking top points on the Alto del Vivero climb. He ended the day in the King of the Mountains jersey and will wear polka dots on Sunday’s stage two to San Sebastian.

Early attack enlivens opening day

The opening leg of the Tour de France was a complete upending of the usual pattern of either bunch sprint, opening TT or rolling stage, with the 182km/113 mile race from Bilbao to Bilbao described by some as the hardest opening stage ever.

It offered 3,300 meters (almost 11,000 feet) of vertical gain, with five categorized climbs, as well as other hills not given an official rating but still certain to sting the legs. The final categorised climb was the steep Côte de Pike, likened to the Mur de Huy in Flèche Wallonne, with gradients including a 15.6-percent pitch close to the summit and then 9.6km of hectic racing before a short uphill sprint to the finish.

The day’s break went up the road almost immediately, with five riders combining to build a lead of one and a half minutes with 170 km to go. They were Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa Samsic), Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty), Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies), Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny).

Gregaard took the two points on offer for the day’s first climb, the category 3 Côte de Laukiz (13.8 km), beating Eenkhoorn to the summit. The break’s advantage soared to 2’20, prompting a reaction from the peloton and a reduction to 1’45 with 130km left.

Eenkhoorn was best ahead of Guglielmi on climb two, the third category Côte de San Juan de Gaztelugatxe (67.8 km), and that was also the finishing order in the intermediate sprint in Gernika-Lumo (88.2 km).

Ferron, Calmejane and Gregaard completed the top five, while former world champions Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) went for it from the peloton. They crossed the line in that order, preceding Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and the rest.

The peloton let the break dangle out front for another 38km, finally ending their time out front with 50.2km to go.

The climbs rattle the peloton as brothers join forces:

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) topped the category 4 Alto de Morga (km 140.9) but the subsequently Alto del Vivero was more consequential. The pace went ballistic prior to the category two climb, with Jumbo-Visma driving up the slopes and putting many riders out the back, including Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Qasaqstan). He finished eighth overall in 2022 but had been left chasing for a long time after a bike change.

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) won the sprint for the summit, holding off a frantically-sprinting Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), and ensuring an American wearer of the mountains jersey on stage two.

GC contenders Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost) and Enric Mas (Movistar Team) crashed on a descent with approximately 22km to go. Both riders were quickly back on their feet but lingered a long time by the roadside, undergoing medical checks and losing plenty of time.

Carapaz eventually restarted with a bloodied knee, pedalling painfully and slowly, while Mas remained at the roadside with a damaged right shoulder before withdrawing from the race. Out front the peloton raced on to the Côte de Pike, with UAE Team Emirates leading on the lower slopes.

Mathieu Burgaudeau (ToalEnergies) scurried clear but was overhauled by UAE Team Emirates, with Adam Yates leading Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Victor Lafay (Cofidis) clear of the rest. Lafay took over, Yates was dropped and Pogačar led the other two over the top.

Behind the field was shattered into twos and threes, with Ben O’Connor (Ag2r Citroen) and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) amongst those losing ground.

Yates went clear on the descent with his brother Simon (Jayco-AlUla), pursued by Jumbo-Visma. The yellow train drove at the front but the siblings had enough oomph to stay ahead.

Adam Yates led into the final 500 metres, with his brother slipping back gradually to finish four seconds back. Pogačar led the chasers over the line with a two-arm salute, celebrating his teammate’s victory and yellow jersey, and showing he is in explosive form despite his period of injury before the race.

