Tour de France: Yates brothers together until the end

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Yates twins lit up both ends of the Tour de France, and crossed the finish line Saturday just as they started the Tour nearly three weeks ago in Spain.

The British twins went one-two to open the Tour in Bilbao and, in taking fourth and fifth on Saturday, will end the Tour on Sunday in Paris joined at the hip in the overall standings, with Adam third and Simon fourth overall.

For cycling’s most successful twin brothers, there could be no other way.

“We wanted to set up Tadej for the stage. It is not easy when it is the last mountain stage and everyone puts 100 percent in. We used the whole team to chase,” Adam said. “In the final I managed to catch back up with Simon. He did a pretty good leadout for my capabilities!”

Also read: Pogačar wins redemptive stage as Vingegaard marks the wheel

Though on rival teams, there is still a deep chord of brotherly love, and that was on full display Saturday high in the Vosges Mountains.

Adam played it smart tactically Saturday both to help UAE Team Emirates teammate Tadej Pogačar win the stage and secure his own third place, but he also helped his brother Simon bounce ahead of Ineos Grenadiers rider Carlos Rodríguez.

Simon attacked to gap Rodríguez, Adam waited on the wheel, and them came across to his brother, and then the pair bridged up to the attacking trio of Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), and Felix Gall (Ag2r-Citroën).

“I was quite lucky actually that he was with me to cross the gap to Jonas and Tadej and Felix. Then we could try to play for the victory, and also gain some time on Carlos,” Simon said. “So it was very important today that he was there and I am sure we will share a nice bottle of red wine somewhere.”

Barring disaster, Adam will finish third overall in Paris at 10:56 back, with Simon in fourth at 12:23 to climb into fourth ahead of Rodríguez.

Saturday’s big last hit out across the Vosges marks the end of hostilities among the GC riders. Sunday’s romp into Paris is one for sprinters.

Yates brothers, racing against each other is their day job

Telling them apart was easier at the start of the race. (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

For the Yates brothers, who turn 31 next month, their team loyalties and personal ambitions crossed a few times across this Tour.

Adam started in Bilbao to support UAE captain Pogačar, pitting him against his brother Simon, who was the GC leader at Jayco-AlUla.

Sparks flew on the very first day, with the twins attacking late and Adam pipping Simon, who cramped up in the final sprint, to win the opening stage in Bilbao and claim the yellow jersey.

It was a fairytale opening day for the brothers who turned pro together at the GreenEdge franchise in 2014.

They raced together for the Australian team until Adam broke ranks to joins Ineos Grenadiers on a two-year deal in 2020. This year is the first of a three-year deal at UAE Team Emirates, where he was the team’s second GC option behind Pogačar.

Adam rode his best grand tour yet in a support role that allowed him to follow the action without having to always be the carrying the entire weight of the team. Third overall at the Tour is an important milestone for Adam, who finished fourth in just his second Tour start in 2016.

“For me personally, third is the best result I have ever had in a grand tour. Obviously I am pretty happy with that,” Adam said. “A little bit disappointed because we came here with the goal of getting yellow, but in the end there is only one guy better than us. I am happy, I didn’t have any bad luck. I didn’t have any sickness or anything like this, which is the first time for a long time.”

Simon also fought to his best Tour result as well, with fourth to top his Tour career best of seventh in 2017.

Simon boasts a Vuelta a España overall title and two individual stages at the Tour, while Adam has bragging rights with a few days in the yellow jersey and the family’s first Tour podium with third.

Racing is their day job, but it’s family and brotherly love that will carry the day.