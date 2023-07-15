Motos block Pogacar attack as crashes, controversy tighten up Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

MORZINE, France — Two motos and their passengers have been expelled from the Tour de France for one stage after obstructing Tadej Pogačar at the top of the Col de Joux Plane.

Pogačar attacked Jonas Vingegaard with just over 500 meters to go at the top of the Joux Plane on stage 14, but he had to pull up when he found his way blocked by two motorbikes ahead. In the end, the pair rode to the top together with Vingegaard ultimately taking the bonus seconds available at the top.

Following the stage, the race jury confirmed that two motorbikes — one carrying a photographer and another a cameraman for France Télévision would face a penalty for the incident. Neither motorbike pilots nor their passengers will be allowed to take part in Sunday’s stage 15 and have also been handed a 500 Swiss Franc fine.

Another motorbike, which was carrying a photographer, also received a one-stage ban and a fine for ignoring race directions. UAE Team Emirates sport director Matxin Fernandez described the situation as “unacceptable” and said the motos needed to be further ahead of the riders.

“The rules of UCI is 25m in TT for car to be back, to be two meters in front is unacceptable,” he said after the finish. “It was a complicated moment with 700m to go, we did a strong attack to make the difference and there was a motor, and then Adam Yates and Carlos were the same. It’s not problem of motor, but problem of race.”

Also read:

Speaking in his post-stage press conference after keeping a hold of his yellow jersey, Vingegaard was tight-lipped on whether the incident had helped him to prevent Pogačar taking more bonus seconds than he might have.

“There were a lot of people there on the climb, the motos were very close. It would have been better if they weren’t so close. To talk about what could have happened you never know so that’s pretty hard to say anything about,” Vingegaard said.

#TDF2023 / Le scandale du jour : l’attaque de 🇸🇮 Tadej Pogacar (UAD) freinée par les motos. A ce moment de la course, c’est inadmissible… pic.twitter.com/vLx8XTqGAf — Renaud Breban (@RenaudB31) July 15, 2023

Whatever happened with the motorbikes, the fight for the overall classification remains as tight as ever with the chances to made a difference slowly dwindling. Vingegaard was able to add an extra second to his race lead and now takes 10 seconds into stage 15.

The blows being traded by the two GC titans are yielding minimal results, with only seconds gained her or there. For now, at least, it seems as though the race is going to go down to the wire with bonus seconds playing an all-important role.

Vingegaard disagrees, stating after the stage that there will come a moment when the fight rips apart and either he or Pogačar will no longer be able to hang tough, adding that he thinks that.

“I still don’t think that it will be decided on seconds, I think that at one point one of us will take a bit of time on the other one,” he said.

Despite the fight at the top being locked tightly together, the gap to the rest is still widening. Pogačar and Vingegaard are streets ahead of the rest and the yellow jersey believes that they’re going even better than in 2022.

“I think we are going faster and the both of us are pushing more watts than we did last year,” Vingegaard said.

Clash of the teams

The 2023 Tour de France has been as much about Pogačar and Vingegaard trading blows on the high mountains as it has been about their teams pushing the pace to the limit. Both Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates have driven the peloton hard over the first two weeks of the race seeking to launch their respective leaders.

Stage 14 was no different with the two teams defining how the day played out. Jumbo-Visma tapped out an unrelenting pace, preventing any breakaways from gaining much ground on the peloton.

The two teams then locked horns on the Joux Plane. Rafał Majka got rid of Wout van Aert by going all out, but a slow in the pace allowed the Belgian to get back and boot Majka off the front of the pack before slipping back for a second time.

“We rode the race like we wanted to. A lot of teams were asking what are you doing, riding with the breakaway 20 seconds in front? But we wanted to ride our rhythm and make it a tough day. We have no regrets, we gave it everything and Jonas was still strong. Pogačar is right there with him and it’s still a huge battle,” Kuss said at the finish.

“I was surprised how much the guys that weigh 20 kilos more than me were making me suffer on the climb but it’s great when everyone is motivated for a goal and Jonas was also motivating us a lot on the climb. It felt really good, even though it was a hard day and with the team and Jonas gave it everything.”

The word momentum has been flung around the Tour de France over the last few days and it was said in abundance Saturday following stage 14. Pogačar has certainly looked like he’s had the momentum recently as he has gradually chipped away at Vingegaard’s lead, but Saturday saw the tables turned.

With Vingegaard gaining a second on Pogačar for the first time in a while, have things swung the other way? Does Vingegaard now have the momentum? It’s far too early to say and had the moto mishap not occurred the situation could have panned out very differently.

UAE certainly thinks that the fight into Morzine changed very little.

“The momentum is similar to yesterday, it doesn’t change a lot. It is only one second, the circumstance of the sprint [for the] bonus on Joux Plane is a strange sprint that doesn’t make things perfect. After that, it was slow, and then last corner Vingegaard was smart to anticipate and take three seconds in front of Tadej. Tadej takes two in front of Jonas at the finish, one second lost, but the battle continues.”