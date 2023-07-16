Tadej Pogačar opts to ‘improvise’ with Adam Yates to try to shake yellow jersey

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

SAINT-GERVAIS-LES-BAINS, France – So, it’s still 10 seconds.

Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard crossed the line nearly side-by-side on stage 15 after sharing blistering attacks in the final kilometer.

That doesn’t tell the whole story though. There was a third man with them on the way to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc after the rest had been jettisoned, driving the pace in the closing kilometers: Pogačar’s UAE teammate Adam Yates.

The stalemate was broken by the Briton accelerating out of the saddle some 2.5km from the finish. He had been pulling and Pogačar let the gap open up.

Also read: Sepp Kuss taken down by spectator in another mass crash at Tour de France

It was an unconventional move, and it wasn’t in the plan.

“Not really, no,” Yates said after the race, when asked if that had been premeditated. “We had a few issues with the radio as well. I am still high up on the GC so if Tadej lets me go, then Jumbo has to chase. This could work in our favor.”

Race leader Vingegaard barely flickered and remained fixated on the white jersey in front of him. Ahead, Yates linked up with teammate Marc Soler, who had been in the day’s breakaway. He opened up a gap of 20 seconds.

As the speed plateaued, Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) caught up and set the pace to defend his third place overall.

Rodríguez tries to limit his losses to Yates as the two titans watch on. (Photo by Etienne Garnier – Pool/Getty Images)

Pogačar and Yates linked up again briefly inside the final kilometer. After the Slovenian accelerated with 900 meters to go, riding up to his teammate and then past him as he tested Vingegaard.

“We tried to make the final climb hard. I felt that Jonas is super good and I knew that I cannot really drop him; the climb was too easy,” Pogačar said. “We tried to improvise in the end and Adam took some seconds. He is coming back into the GC, close to podium. So that is also super nice.”

Yates moved from fifth into fourth overall, leapfrogging Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) and taking 18 seconds on Rodríguez. He is now 5:40 behind Vingegaard and 19 seconds down on the young Spaniard.

“Today was a little bit unexpected but these little things add up over three weeks. We will keep trying and hopefully in Paris, we will have yellow,” Yates said. They might even have two riders on the podium.

Jumbo-Visma’s managing director Richard Plugge said that he didn’t have an opinion on his rival team’s tactics: “I have a lot of respect for this strong, smart team … if they succeed, then it’s a great tactic. If not, everyone says it’s not right. At least they tried something. That makes this Tour de France a really nice one for everyone.”

Time trial tension

Almost inseparable: Pogačar and Vingegaard head across the line on stage 16. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Thoughts turn to the next flashpoint for Vingegaard and Pogačar, the 22.4km stage 16 time trial after Monday’s rest day. It takes in two short, steep climbs, the Côte de la Cascade de Coeur and the Côte de Domancy (2.5km at 9.4%).

With 10 seconds between Pogačar and Vingegaard, what makes the difference between the two front-runners?

“The level is more or less the same. They have similar characteristics,” said UAE-Team Emirates sports manager Joxean Fernández Matxin. “In my opinion, they’re both strong riders and Jonas is defending perfectly.

“Also, Tadej is a good time trial specialist but Jonas always is at a good level. I don’t know. Maybe you know?” the Spaniard said, asking the Belgian journalist who had posed him the question.

It summed up how close it is; nobody, not even those close to Pogačar, seems to have a clue.

As for the expected time difference between the pair against the clock?

“Eleven seconds would be perfect,” he said, laughing.

“But it’s not about the seconds, it’s the situation. It’s important to take the yellow jersey one day, I don’t know which one. It’s a complicated battle.”

Matxin was confident in the Slovenian superstar’s level. “Remember, the first week was complicated, the second week is better, and every day is better.”