UCI ‘aware’ of Allan Davis allegations but keeping quiet for now

The UCI has said that it is “aware” of recent allegations made against Lotto-Dstny sport director Allan Davis, but will not confirm it is investigating the Australian.

Last week, a Twitter user accused a WorldTour sport director of sending unsolicited indecent images of himself to her via direct message on the platform. She published several screen grabs of the exchanges, which were later identified as being from Davis.

Velo has since been sent images of message exchanges between Davis and several other women, who said they felt uncomfortable as a result of the messages. Velo is also aware of multiple women who have submitted complaints to the UCI regarding Davis since last week.

“The UCI is aware of the allegations against Allan Davis but does not comment on any potential investigations being raised,” the UCI said in a statement to Velo.

Velo has contacted Lotto-Dstny, but the team said it was unable to comment at this time.

Days before the Tour de France was due to begin, where he was due to work as a DS, a female Twitter user posted screen grabs of direct messages between herself and Davis on the social media platform where he sent unsolicited topless images. One of the images came with the caption: “I’m board [sic] in a hotel room and thought of you.”

While the woman did not identify Davis and covered his face in the screen grabs, the profile photo in the images matched his. Lotto-Dstny issued a statement, without naming Davis, the day after the images emerged on social media stating that it wasn’t a “team matter” but that he would not be attending the Tour de France.

Further images appeared to show the man in the message exchange threatening legal action if the messages were not removed.

Davis has since deactivated his Twitter account, though several women contacted Velo to say that he attempted to connect with them on LinkedIn after his Twitter account was shut down. His LinkedIn account has also since been deactivated.

Anyone who wishes to contact the UCI can do so via an anonymous form at uci.org/speakup.