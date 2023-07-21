DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Tour de France

Tour de France

Bike Check: The Dare VSRu aero bike of Alexander Kristoff and Uno-X in the Tour de France

Grizzled vet Alexander Kristoff rides the Dare VSRu aero road bike for the debut of the Uno-X team in the Tour de France.

,

Uno-X has come a long way since its inception six years ago. From a scrappy team ordering bikes without saddles to the Tour de France, Uno-X punches above their weight class. This year, Uno-X is aboard bikes from the small direct-to-consumer company Dare. Their main choice is this Dare VSRu.

The Dare VSRu aero road bike pictured here is ridden by vet Alexander Kristoff. The build features a Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain with a mismatched crankset, DT Swiss ARC 1100 62 mm wheels, Schwalbe tires, and a Pro saddle.

See the photo gallery below for Alexander Kristoff’s Dare VSRu ridden in the Tour de France.

Read more:

Alexander-kristoff-DARE VSRu-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500034
Dare is a bit of an unknown name amongst the Giants, Treks, and Specialized bikes out there. This bike – the Dare VSRu – is the company’s aero road bike. This VSRu is a size small. Kristoff measures 6 feet tall (1.81 m), making perhaps the bike with the largest saddle-to-bar drop around. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-DARE VSRu-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500058
This one-piece carbon bar and stem is a newly-issued update for the VSRu, and it too is Dare-branded. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-DARE VSRu-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500057
The ‘Dare’ logo on the front of the handlebar is a race day special, just in case people aren’t sure what type of bike Alexander Kristoff is riding. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-DARE VSRu-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500045
The bike is a relative unknown, but hey, this headtube area looks neat. The Kristoff logo just beside the valve ensures the wheels are easy to replace during cleanings. Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-DARE VSRu-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500038
It’s Dare. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-DARE VSRu-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500061
Kristoff’s Shimano Dura-Ace brake levers are canted inward slightly to a narrower, more aero body position on the bike. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-DARE VSRu-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500036
Quite a bit of saddle-to-bar drop for Kristoff’s bike. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-Dare-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500040
Uno-X uses a fairly standard number plate holder held in place with elastic bands. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-Dare-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-3444
Pro is Shimano’s touchpoint and accessory manufacturer. The Pro Stealth is a popular choice from their lineup, featuring a short, wide nose, and a substantial central cutout. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-Dare-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500047
Just below is a mount for a transponder that shares rider location and speed with Dimension Data. The VSRu aero seatpost offers adjustable setback, and it looks like Kristoff has opted for as little setback as possible with the saddle quite far forward on the rails. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-Dare-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500053
There are fewer bikes than one might think that have team decals on them, but this one has it. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-Dare-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500052
Uno-X has elected to use the stock Dare Aero1 computer mount. The mounting plate here is for a Garmin-compatible computer. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-Dare-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500043
Shimano sponsors Uno-X, and Kristoff’s bike uses a Shimano Dura-Ace 12-speed drivetrain with a Dura-Ace power meter and Dura-Ace pedals. Kristoff is using 54-40T chainrings and an 11-34t cassette. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-Dare-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500044
This drivetrain isn’t all from the current generation of Dura-Ace; a look at the crankset shows the bike is using 12-speed 54-40T chainrings with the previous-generation Dura-Ace R9100 crankset. Officially, Shimano says that the previous-generation R9100 cranks are not compatible with the newer R9200 cranks due to a 2 mm-wider Q-factor. Looks like it’s working just fine here. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-Dare-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500042
The wheels have seen some use, as seen by the scratches on the DT Swiss ARC 1100 62 mm wheels. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-Dare-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500041
Schwalbe is a Uno-X sponsor. Kristoff’s bike features 28 mm-wide Schwalbe Pro One tires with blue highlights. These tires are set up tubeless. Could they be simply a new colorway, or could these be new Schwalbe Pro One tires? (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-Dare-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500064
Alexander Kristoff’s bike might have World Tour-level chainrings up front, but the 11-34t cassette is something that everyone can relate to. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-Dare-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500062
The DT Swiss ARC 1100 wheels feature the brand’s 180 EXP hubs with straight blade spokes. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-DARE VSRu-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500056
A Norweigan headlining an upstart Norweigan team. You love to see it. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-DARE VSRu-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500054
Elite Leggero cages make an appearance on Dare’s bikes. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alexander-kristoff-DARE VSRu-bike-Tour-de-France-2023-Uno-x-8500051
Oh, what is that? That’s a chain catcher, and K-Edge supplies it. (Photo: Will Tracy)

