Tour de France

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France
Tour de France

Tour de France ticker: Trek team to become Lidl-Trek ahead of race, Bahrain Victorious switches kits

Follow all the Tour de France hype ahead of the Bilbao grand départ on July 1.

Trek-Segafredo to become Lidl-Trek ahead of Giro Donne, Tour de France

Segafredo is out, Lidl is in for U.S.-based squad.

Trek-Segafredo men’s and women’s teams will welcome a new title backer ahead of the Giro d’Italia Donne (starting June 30) and men’s Tour de France.

Long-term sponsor Segafredo is out, and the Germany-based superstore giant Lidl is in. Segafredo had co-backed the teams of Lizzie Deignan, Mads Pedersen, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Jasper Stuyven since 2016.

Lidl has grown to 12,000 stores across 31 countries during its 50-year lifespan. It has had several smaller stakes in cycling already, including a sponsor role with the Quick-Step team and ties with the Flanders Classics organization that hosts spring classics and cyclocross races.

“We are excited to work with a team that is committed not only to excellence in cycling, but also to the sustainable development of athletes in a family team culture,” said Lidl divisional board member Jeroen Bal.

“We are convinced that healthy nutrition and an active lifestyle – shaped by sports and exercise – strengthen people’s well-being. Just as our Lidl products are accessible to everyone, cycling is a sport for everyone and suitable for anyone who wants to be more active in everyday life. We want to share this message with as many people as possible.”

The team is yet to confirm how the new sponsor will impact its current white, blue, and red liveries.

Bahrain Victorious switches kits to ‘Pearl of the Gulf’ design

Bahrain-Victorious switches out liveries for the TdF. (Photo: Bahrain Victorious)

Bahrain-Victorious will ride the Tour de France with a special “Pearl of the Gulf” color scheme.

The team revealed a white and teal switchout livery said to pay homage to Bahrain’s rich pearling history. Known as the “Pearl of the Gulf,” Bahrain has a heritage rooted in the thriving pearling industry that flourished in the region.

The new design, which is a far throw from the team’s typical reds, yellows, and blues, will feature across the bikes, kits, and helmets.

Bahrain-Victorious said its Tour de France look “captures these precious gems’ natural beauty and elegance, with teal accents symbolizing the waters of the Arabian Gulf and subtle gold touches representing the shimmering glow of pearls.”

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

