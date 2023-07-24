Veronica Ewers: Tour de France Femmes will be more than Vollering vs Van Vleuten

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — Will the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will be a straightforward battle between Demi Vollering and Annemiek van Vleuten?

Veronica Ewers thinks not.

The American star is back for second servings at the French grand tour after putting in an impressive performance last year to finish inside the top 10.

The pre-race form card places the Dutch duo of Vollering and Van Vleuten as the five-star favorites, but Ewers says that there will be plenty of teams ready to put their two cents in when it comes to the GC battle.

“I believe there are so many additional strong women in the peloton to animate the race and it won’t just be a Vollering versus Van Vleuten. I think it will be really fun for viewers,” Ewers told Velo ahead of stage 1. “It’s incredible how much growth [in the peloton] there has been even from last year.”

The second edition of the Tour de France Femmes took the riders away from Paris and the crossover with the men’s race to start in Clermont-Ferrand, putting the race within touching distance of the Pyrénées. Before the race hits the big mountains, however, there is plenty of rolling terrain to be contended with along the way.

Sunday’s opener was won by Lotte Kopecky as the peloton blew to pieces over a lone climb less than 10km from the finish. The race ups the ante for day two with six categorized climbs, including the first second-category ascent and an uphill finish.

While there will be a couple of flatter stages for sprinters, nearly every day packs in a few tricky climbs that could split the race up even more than on stage 1.

“It’s quite relentless and very attritional and I think that plays pretty well to my strengths,” Ewers said. “Stage 2 is incredibly difficult, stage 5 looks somewhat flat on paper, but the majority of the climbing in the back half. In our briefing [before the race] the team mentioned it being a flat course into a mini Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which is not an easy race. I think a lot of wrenches will be thrown into the mix.”

A slow start

Veronica Ewers was at the forefront on stage 1 (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Ewers is still a relative newcomer to the sport after making her professional debut late in 2021. However, she has quickly become a rider to watch in any hilly or mountainous stage race.

Last season, she claimed her first professional wins with a stager at the Festival Elsy Jacobs and the one-day Navarra Elite Classics. It all came to a head at the Tour de France, which she was competing in less than a year after turning professional, where she claimed ninth place overall following an impressive showing in the final two mountain stages.

Having shown what she can do at the race, Ewers has gone all-in to be in shape for the race and she’s back at the Tour this year looking to be in the mix overall once again.

“My ambitions are definitely for a top GC spot, but the peloton is incredibly strong, and luck plays a factor at times,” she said. “For me, having done fairly well at last year’s Tour de France Femmes, I came into this year with this race as a huge focus, so it’s had a huge impact on my training and my preparation all year. I think for the team it’s such a massive race and it’s really important that we’re all here and I’m really hoping to enjoy our time.”

Ewers’ start to the year has been somewhat slower than it was in the build-up to last year’s Tour de France Femmes as she took a different approach to the event. But, she’s been gradually getting better and her recent ride at the Giro d’Italia Donne — which she skipped last year — showed she is on the right path.

While she slipped off the podium in the final days, Ewers still rode home to take fourth overall, less than a minute behind Gaia Realini.

“It was a bit slow and it’s very interesting still learning how I work with different training and learning how my body works in general and how it reacts to certain training,” Ewers said. “It has been an adventure with a lot of ups and downs, that’s for sure. I’m just learning what works and what doesn’t and keeping this as a target race for this year.”