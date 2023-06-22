Waiting for the Tour de France call: the most nervous week of the year

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Think pros will be nervous on the approach to Grand Colombier? Or before the drop of the tape on the first stage of the Tour de France?

Not even.

What gets the heart rate monitors pumping across the entire racing season more each summer is the wait.

The final week or two of every June are the longest of the season. Riders across the peloton are nervously watching their phones and checking their in-boxes.

With the Tour de France just days away, there are dozens of top pros anxiously waiting to see if they’re racing next month in France or not.

“To be honest, I still don’t know if I am racing the Tour or not,” Movistar’s Matteo Jorgenson told Velo on Thursday. “The team’s rented me a car to get to Bilbao and everything looks good, but you never really know until you get the phone call.”

Jorgenson’s training and recovering these past few weeks along Spain’s Costa Blanca, but like many inside the peloton, he really won’t know if he’ll be back for another “big loop” until the phone rings, or perhaps if he reads about it on the team’s Instagram account.

Earning a spot at the start line at the Tour de France every summer is the most coveted ticket of the season.

The squeeze is even tighter these days, with the team rosters being reduced from nine starters to eight. Do the math. With 22 teams at eight riders apiece, there are only 176 seats at the table of musical chairs.

Even top riders are left in the dark until the waning days or even hours before heading to the Tour de France.

Last year, top climbing ace Sepp Kuss was “on the bubble” until late in Jumbo-Visma’s selection process. Even this year, just weeks after racing the Giro d’Italia, Kuss still won’t know if he’s racing the Tour until the phone call comes.

“Aside from Primož, Jonas, and Wout, who are always good, you always have to earn your spot for the Tour,” Kuss told Velo in an interview ahead of last year’s Tour. “It’s the same every year. We always want to bring our best team to the Tour.”

Team politics often come into play

There are many factors in deciding which riders make the grade. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

It’s that drive for excellence, for performance, and for the right mix of riders that’s part of the scientific and sometimes political process of choosing a team’s “Tour Eight.”

Coaches and sport directors will be crushing data files this week in one final check to confirm who’s on the best form to perhaps earn that final spot on a Tour roster.

It’s not always the strongest who goes.

Team politics and contractual issues often come into play.

Some team owners don’t like to bring a rider to a race as important as the Tour de France if they already know if they’re exiting the squad next season.

Teams will also sometimes leave a stronger rider on the sidelines to bring along a rider who might please a big-money title sponsor or appease a call to include more riders from a certain nation. French teams will invariably bring French riders to make the home crowds happy.

There’s no exact science or tried-and-true formula in selecting a Tour roster.

Illness, crashes, and COVID-19 can throw wrenches into the best-laid plans. This year’s Giro was disrupted after a string of high-profile pre-race infections, and Jumbo-Visma saw five of its planned eight starters swapped out for one reason or another.

The first hurdle is getting on the Tour’s “long list.”

The Tour de France is such a big goal that typically teams will let 10 to 12 top riders know early in the season they might be racing. Race calendars and training camps schedules will be mapped out by January to give the riders a general road map toward July.

Only the top-level captains are typically assured of a spot.

For every Jonas Vingegaard or Tadej Pogačar in the bunch, there are quite literally hundreds of riders who have to fight and scratch their way onto the team bus each summer.

“A place in the Tour is very expensive,” Jumbo-Visma’s sport manager Merijn Zeeman told AD. “It’s always explained to them that we want to have the widest possible group that is ready to perform. Nothing changes in their preparation.”

At talent-rich teams like Ineos Grenadiers or the defending Tour champions Jumbo-Visma, there can be so many strong riders they could field two and perhaps even three Tour squads.

Inevitably, a few riders are disappointed to be overlooked.

“All these riders are ready for the Tour, but unfortunately we have to disappoint some of them,” Jumbo-Visma sport manager Zeeman told AD. “That is hard, but also top sport. At the same time, it is also a logical consequence of the development within the team. The level is extremely high.”

Last year, Nathan Van Hooydonck was among the last Jumbo-Visma riders to get the car to start the 2022 Tour.

“When I got that call last year that I was starting my first Tour, it was one of the happiest days of my life,” Van Hooydonck told Velo in an earlier interview. “You have to work so hard to make the Tour. Of course, I want to go back again.”

This year, he’s likely a shoe-in, but sometimes there can be some late-hour surprises.

There’s been some famous last-minute snubs over the years. David Millar was left off what was expected to be his final Tour in 2014 over questions about his race fitness. Millar said he was ready to race, team staffers felt otherwise, and there was a high-profile public row in the wake.

Also in 2014, former winner Bradley Wiggins was left off Team Sky in order to allow defending champion Chris Froome full leadership. He later crashed out.

Teams have until next week to decide

Everyone wants to be in the race, but there are only so many spots. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Riders can see months of hard work foiled by a freak accident just days or even hours before the Tour.

In 2004, the-now sport manager at Jayco-AlUla Matt White crashed in a training ride just a day ahead of the start of the prologue in Belgium, and broke his clavicle to miss what was going to be his Tour debut.

His Cofidis team scrambled to find a replacement rider in time to meet deadlines, and Belgian rider Peter Farazijn was literally ripped away from a summer barbecue with a beer in his hand, and was told he was starting the Tour the next day.

So far, only five teams have confirmed their Tour de France rosters. And even those can still change. Rules allow teams to replace rider until the day before the opening stage.

Teams will roll out their rosters in different ways.

Some squads like to come out early, such as Uno-X, which was the first team in 2023 to confirm its starting roster. Others will wait, perhaps for dramatic effect, and even announce their team one member at a time to squeeze out maximum social media play.

Riders sometimes say they won’t know they’re going to the Tour de France until they see their name show up in the start list.

All this week, handfuls of nervous riders are still waiting for that final call to confirm or deny their Tour de France ticket.