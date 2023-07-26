What’s next for Tadej Pogačar? No Vuelta a España, but the worlds are on

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

PARIS – The Tour de France is lost, but for Tadej Pogačar, the wheels keep spinning.

When the peloton hit the Champs-Élysées on Sunday, who attacked? Pogačar, of course.

Twenty-four hours earlier on the steep slopes of Le Markstein in stage 20, the Pogačar everyone knows and loves — except maybe his rivals — was back.

A second stage victory of the race signaled a return to form, even if it didn’t change his second place overall finish behind Jonas Vingegaard.

The Pogačar we – and he – is used to seeing returned.

“Feeling like myself again was the most important thing, and that’s why my smile is back,” Pogačar said.

What’s next for the racer who can win virtually every race?

You’d think he might fancy some time on the beach, but his eye is on the world championships in Glasgow in two weeks’ time.

“I don’t promise anything, but I’d like to [go],” he said.

“If you asked me two days ago, I’d say definitely no. But I’ll come home next week and try to relax a little bit, see how I feel. I always like to do world championships. This year is a bit tricky, it’s really a bad moment in the season but we’ll see.”

Pogačar and Vingegaard fought tooth-and-nail for the first fortnight of the 2023 Tour. The Slovenian recovered from a stage 5 time loss of over a minute to win on Cauterets 24 hours later.

The Jumbo-Visma leader turned a 10-second divide into a seven-minute chasm with an emphatic time-trial win and display on the Col de la Loze on stage 17.

“This Tour, he had two really great days and I just couldn’t match his performance those two days. Then one day, I had one of the worst performances of all,” Pogačar said.

There is the impression that his wrist injury affected his run-up to the race and the 2024 Tour de France is already on his mind.

“If everything goes to plan next year, I’ll try to come back. I hope I can come back stronger and without injury, but you never know in cycling,” he said. “We will just go day by day and try to have the best preparation for next time, for the next battle with Jonas and Jumbo.”

Giro time?

Pogačar chats with Giulio Ciccone on Sunday. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Pogačar has the polyvalence to win pretty much any bike race.

Looking to 2024 and beyond, there’s the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España, grand tours he is yet to win or fully focus on.

“The Giro is one of my favorite races of them all and I still didn’t participate in it. It’s hard, but the Tour de France is the biggest of them all,” he said.

“Coming two times second now, I think the hunger to win it again is there. Especially coming second this year with everything that happened, I think I just try to prepare it as best as I can for next year.

“It’s a shame that in this cycling world, it’s really hard to do Giro and Tour and go for GC in both, so we’ll see. I don’t promise anything about the calendar next year: the Tour de France still has one day to go and and we enjoy this moment.”

No Vuelta for Pogačar

As for the Vuelta a España this year? Forget about it.

“It was never in the equation and will not come into it now,” UAE-Team Emirates general manager Mauro Gianetti told Velo.

“We keep the plan: we’ll be there with Ayuso who’s only 20. He showed last year he’s progressing well. Joao Almeida, Jay Vine too, so we have a good team.”

According to Gianetti, Pogačar’s calendar in 2023 will comprise of one-day races and will run until Il Lombardia.

Does Pogačar need a break after the packed year he’s had? “I think probably he needs a good break mentally,” Gianetti says. “I think the most stressful period for him was not here in the Tour, but the five weeks stopped without the possibility of riding a bike.

“He’s a cyclist, he likes riding a bike,” he said. “Watching his rivals riding theirs when he could not was a big moment of stress. Now he deserves a bit of a calm.”