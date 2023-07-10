What really happens on a Tour de France rest day: Deals, active recovery, family time, and tactical reset

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — The remaining 169 riders in the 2023 Tour de France earned a well-deserved rest day Monday, the first of two along the 21-stage stampede to Paris.

Most went on a leisurely spin for an hour or two, relaxed around the hotel lobby, and otherwise stepped out of the hurricane that is the three-week sprint for the yellow jersey.

It’s a short respite from the intensity, stress, and demands of the Tour’s non-stop pressure cooker.

“I like a rest day,” Chris Hamilton of Team DSM-Firmenich told Velo. “You could race the Tour without a rest day. A lot of it is mental. You always feel really blocked on a rest day, because your body knows you don’t have to race.

“It’s like when the Tour finishes,” he said. “Twenty-one stages, no problem, but if you suddenly had to do one more stage, your mind would just shut down.”

Also read:

There’s a fine art of hitting the rest day just right.

Some riders might not ride at all, and literally let their bodies recover. Others will ride even longer than the prescribed one or two-hour coffee rides.

So what really goes on a Tour de France rest day?

The day is quite busy.

Though no one’s going to the races, the riders, sport directors, managers, and staffers stay busy with a bee-hive of activity.

“In a way, you are into the rhythm and keep racing, but it’s also nice to have an easy day. It goes by quicker than you realize,” EF Education-EasyPost’s Magnus Cort told Velo. “We might sleep in a bit longer, you go for a training ride, and come back and have lunch.

“Then there will be some media interviews, and then massage and treatment, then it’s day over,” he said. “Unfortunately we are not lounging on the beach.”

Deals, chilling, planning, and pressers

Rest days allow riders to step away from the pressure-cooker of the Tour de France. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Hotel lobbies are busier than usual on rest days.

On any stage, hotel reception areas are always abuzz with riders and staffers coming and going. There’s an inevitable retinue of VIPs, fans, and hanger’s on looking for a chat or a selfie with the stars.

There are some new faces on rest days when rider agents show up. Though not quite as active as in the past, with the nature of the negotiation game changing over the years, but many of the biggest deals still go down on rest days.

Team managers like Patrick Lefevere will be seen huddling with rider agents to hammer out contract extensions, new signings, or sponsorship deals.

Many teams with top stars organize some sort of media access, though in-person press conferences are fewer and far between these days.

Rest day press conferences used to be major media events, with sometimes confrontational back and forth between journalists and riders and managers.

Those days are disappearing as more teams, including UAE Team Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers, opt to have video conference calls, while yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard did not have any access at all Monday for cycling media, though he did attend to some TV interviews from Danish outlets.

Rest days are another busy day for the team staffers, sport directors, and mechanics.

Sport directors huddle for long meetings to look back on the past week of racing, regroup going into the next week, and work go over tactical adjustments based on injuries, abandons, and a change in ambitions based on how the GC is shaping up.

“For managers and sport directors, the rest day is really a chance for everyone to catch up. There’s no racing, so people can sleep in a little bit longer, do your exercise,” Jayco-AlUla sport manager Matt White told Velo. “Instead of being on the hectic, day-to-day, we can sit down with the performance staff and coaches.

“You have a bigger window during the day to do stuff normally we don’t have time to do. It is important, to go over what’s done, and what’s coming ahead.”

Bikes are not usually rebuilt on rest days, but mechanics will go on every bike to make wheels, tires, and components have not been damaged, and will replace anything that might be damaged. All bikes will be washed and maintained, but if the mechanics are in luck, it will be a relatively light day.

Soigneurs also stay busy with recovery day massages for the riders, but a day without racing and travel means a little bit of respite for everyone.

Drivers will give the bus a full washing, top up the gas tank, and check on any vehicle maintenance across a team’s fleet of cars, trucks, and buses.

The overall vibe is all about stepping away from the mental and physical demands of racing.

“I like a rest day. It is nice to take it easy and enjoy the day with the guys and take things a bit slowly,” Hamilton said.

“You can reset, you don’t have to go in the bus, it’s nice. I know it’s going to be nice for Romain [Bardet] because we have the rest day in his hometown.”

Active rest, recovery, and keep moving

Jonas Vingegaard savors a moment to visit his family during the Tour de France. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Family and friends often plan visits during the rest days.

Yellow jersey Vingegaard saw his wife and family waiting at the finish line Sunday, and they’ll be spending time together.

“As soon as I saw my child I forgot about the race,” Vingegaard said Sunday. “It’s nice to have the family visit. It helps you to take your mind away from racing.”

Sponsors often roll out new jerseys or promotions on rest days. Alepcin-Deceuninck used Monday’s rest day to unveil a special T-shirt in honor of Raymond Poulidor to raise money for a charity.

EF Cycling and Cannondale both announced sponsorship contract extensions with the U.S.-registered team, and Tony Gallopin announced his retirement.

Equipment sponsors will also announce new tech on rest days. For example, Factor Bikes unveiled a new version of its O2 VAM on Monday.

Back in the dirty old days, rest days might have featured some real nefarious stuff. Never say never, but most insiders agree the sport is a long way removed from those days.

That’s not say there isn’t some “topping up” going up, but today it’s more likely in the form of gorging on 6,000 calories of race-tailored cuisine, or chugging down ketone packets.

Riders aren’t entirely sitting still. It’s all about inertia, momentum, and keeping the legs moving.

“We usually ride around two hours or so, with no structured efforts,” Hamilton said. “Some guys might do a few sprints or ride a climb hard. Some people just like to do an hour super-easy, but it also depends on what type of stage you have coming up the next day. When it’s a difficult day you need to keep the body going.”

Despite the hustle and bustle, there is time for some R&R.

“The rest day is going to be the best day. I am going to rest and finish watching a series,” Andrey Amador (EF Education-EasyPost) said. “I am watching a good, good series. It is really bad. It is called the ‘Queen of the South’.”

Everyone wants to keep an eye on the prize waiting in Paris on July 23. The peloton is only halfway there.