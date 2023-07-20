‘When the lights go out, the lights go out’: Sepp Kuss on Tadej Pogačar’s dramatic Col de la Loze collapse

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BOURG-EN-BRESSE, France — The Tour de France isn’t over yet but Jumbo-Visma looks destined to claim its second consecutive yellow jersey with Jonas Vingegaard this weekend.

Vingegaard quadrupled his advantage over Tadej Pogačar on Wednesday after the Slovenian cracked dramatically on the Col de la Loze as the Tour headed to its highest altitude. With the final mountain stage to come Saturday, the Dane holds a yawning 7:35 gap over Pogačar.

Sepp Kuss is one of the key riders tasked with pushing Pogačar to his limits over the last three weeks and has often been the last man standing for Vingegaard in the mountains.

The American climber was surprised to see Pogačar crack so badly, but it is something that he and the rest of the Jumbo-Visma team have been working toward since the race began.

“When you crack that bad on such a hard climb it’s impossible to do much damage control. When the lights go out, the lights go out,” Kuss said ahead of the start of stage 18.

“We didn’t try to keep it close in the beginning, but the first two weeks Pogačar was just so strong. We knew what we needed to do to crack him, but it wasn’t easy and now the difference is pretty big. We were confident in the time trial, but Jonas did amazing and yesterday we knew that stage was going to be the best for him.”

Also read:

Vingegaard came to the fore as a potential leader of the team back in 2021 with an impressive second place at Itzulia Basque Country.

He backed that up by taking up the reins of leader at the Tour de France after Primož Roglič was forced to abandon in the first week and rode to second.

Since then, he took his first Tour de France title in emphatic style last July and now holds a commanding lead in the overall classification with just one mountain stage to go.

“I think he’s grown a lot,” Kuss said of the Dane. “When he started with the team, for sure he had the talent but he needed to put everything together confidence-wise and grow into that leadership role, which is not easy to do.

“I think it helps a lot just having the confidence in himself and not worrying about what’s going on around him.”

Jumbo-Visma will be one rider lighter heading toward Paris this weekend after super domestique Wout van Aert quit the race ahead of stage 18 to be with his wife, who is due to give birth to their second child.

Had he stayed, there would have been some sprint opportunities for Van Aert in the final days, but the team decided to let him head home early.

“I think for him it’s going to be a really beautiful moment in his life and we can only be happy with how he contributed to the team,” Kuss said. “Every day he’s such a leader in the team and also what he’s able to do on the bike is invaluable.

“It shows that there are bigger things than cycling, especially when a rider like him leaves the race. That’s really nice to see and I’m excited for him.”

Kuss is working hard for his leaders, and on Wednesday, he rode in at his own pace after Vingegaard pulled free. He dipped from sixth to ninth on GC, now at 16:49 back and finished safely in the bunch Thursday, but it’s been about helping Vingegaard since the Tour started.

Kingmaker Kuss

(Photo: Ashley Gruber & Jered Gruber | Gruber Images)

Kuss has become something of a kingmaker for grand tour riders, developing himself as an invaluable super domestique. Jumbo-Visma is on course to win its second grand tour of the season after Primož Roglič rode to glory at the Giro d’Italia in May.

One thing that both victories have in common is that Kuss was present for both of them.

“It’s a privilege to be in this team and be on the roster for these races because it’s not easy to make the selection for these teams. In any race I can play a part or have a moment when I can make a difference, I can be really satisfied. It’s not over yet but so far everything has been going really well,” he said.

“I just enjoy riding my bike. The Giro was a bit of a surprise, but it ended up being really good for me. I enjoyed the race and, for me, it was good preparation for the Tour. I had plenty of time to rest and train again for this race. For me, as a helper it’s a pretty doable combo.”

Asked by Velo if he would consider doing a grand tour triple this year and try to help the team to another win, Kuss was non-committal but he didn’t count out the idea.

“We’ll see after this one is over. There are still some hard stages to come and it all depends on how I recover and feel in training. It’s hard to say,” he said.