Where’s MVDP? Why Mathieu van der Poel has been happy off-radar at the Tour de France

Nine stages and counting, and still no MVDP?

Mathieu van der Poel made a habit of booting the door down early on grand tours with emphatic opening-week wins.

Stage two of the 2021 Tour de France. Stage one of the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

But not at this grande boucle.

Despite seeing stages that suited him sprinkled through the first week, “MVDP” played leadout-de-luxe for the Tour’s alpha sprinter and maillot vert Jasper Philipsen.

“Philipsen has one of the best riders in the world as a leadout,” rival sprinter Caleb Ewan said. “Not just the best leadout rider, but in general, one of the best riders in the world.”

Van der Poel said before the Tour he’s on form and raring to go for his third Tour de France.

So why is one of the “world’s best” riders and Alpecin-Deceuninck’s center of orbit ceding his own opportunities?

Older, wiser, but still hunting the rainbow

Van der Poel races toward the Glasgow worlds via Paris. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

For Van der Poel, it’s all in the long game.

He’s committed to completing the Tour de France for the first time, but knows that playing patient in July could reap rewards in August.

The Dutch ace has the Glasgow worlds road race checked in deep red on his calendar.

He knows from experience how racing for leader’s jerseys or making wild mountain raids can grind him down after he went too deep in last year’s Giro d’Italia.

For Van der Poel, leadout work gives him lightning legs but saves him from diving into a well of fatigue just two weeks before the race for rainbows.

“In Tirreno-Adriatico I did the leadouts for Jasper and then I won Milan-San Remo. Maybe if I keep doing those leadouts here, it will be the same in Glasgow,” Van der Poel joked in the Tour’s first week.

With wins at San Remo, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, the road worlds is perhaps the one thing missing from Van der Poel’s near-perfect heavy-classics palmarès.

The road race rainbow jersey has proven elusive for Van der Poel. He bonked out in Yorkshire, was foiled by Julian Alaphilippe in Flanders, and spent the Wollongong race in a prison cell.

Now aged 28, Van der Poel is old and wise enough to know that matches should be spent with caution.

“For me, the classics and road worlds are the most important, but for sure I’m motivated to do a good Tour de France,” he said ahead of the grand départ.

And for Van der Poel, it’s all about sharing the strategic sharing of the spoils.

He and Philipsen share a classics-sprinter skillset and can both be competitive at similar races. Just look at this year’s Roubaix, where Van der Poel won and Philipsen joined him on the podium on the second step.

If Van der Poel plays to Philipsen now, he’s got the bonus points to play over the Belgian in strategy meetings all through the spring classics.

And even in the cutthroat world of pro cycling, bromances still blossom.

Van der Poel and Philipsen are sharing rooms at the Tour and are two of Alpecin-Deceuninck’s closest “brothers from another mother.”

“Mathieu and I both just like to ride the bike,” Philipsen said shortly before the Tour rolled out. “We always have fun, even outside the races. And we complement each other very well in the race.”

Philipsen’s rise, Alpecin-Deceuninck’s ambition

Van der Poel and Philipsen: One of the closest ‘bromances’ in the pro peloton. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Perhaps more obviously, Philipsen is on an absolute tear.

He’s the dominant sprinter of the season with his three Tour de France victories and six more individual wins. He’s riding away with the maillot vert and has single-handedly dragged Alpecin-Deceuninck to the top of the Tour’s prize-winnings charts.

Once touted “the team of MVDP”, Alpecin-Deceuninck spread its wings significantly with a spate of top signings in recent seasons.

And Philipsen was no doubt the best investment.

Then only 22, Philipsen joined Alpecin-Fenix from UAE Emirates in 2021 in a high-hype move. He gave the Belgian team a home leader, and the team’s attention on him reaped big rewards.

Victory at Scheldeprijs and twice more at the Vuelta a España in his debut season saw the Limburger light up after he won only four times in his two years with UAE Emirates.

And after Van der Poel won a stage and wore the yellow jersey on his Tour debut in 2021, Alpecin-Deceuninck is on a mission to go up a level in its first grande boucle as a WorldTour team.

The Tour’s final green jersey would make for the Roodhooft brothers’ biggest grand tour prize yet.

And in some ways, Philipsen’s rise can only open opportunities for Van der Poel.

“When we started on the road with the team, that was also the goal we wanted to work toward, that I wouldn’t be the leading man everywhere,” Van der Poel said. “It’s also easier for me to finish a race when I have such a killer behind me.”

Van der Poel attacks, Philipsen waits in the group for a sprint, and Alpecin-Deceuninck has the race on puppet-strings.

Week two for Mathieu?

Van der Poel has been uncharacteristically quiet so far at this Tour – that could change soon. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

If Van der Poel is going to pad his palmarès with a second Tour de France victory, expect it to come soon.

MVDP’s focus is on Glasgow but as they say, “the Tour is the Tour” – victories here hit different.

A series of tough bumpy stages through the massif central in the race’s second week could be too hard for Philipsen and perfect for his co-pilot.

“I think there are a few stages coming up now where I can do my thing,” Van der Poel said Monday. “It’s not like I’m not going to ride for myself for a single day.”

But if Van der Poel leaves the Tour empty-handed?

He’ll have no regrets … if he leaves Glasgow with a rainbow jersey in his backpack.