Who can beat Annemiek van Vleuten at Tour de France Femmes? Five names in the game

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Annemiek van Vleuten starts as the five-star favorite to defend her title at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The Dutch superstar started slow in 2023, but swept the season’s first two grand tours to roll into Sunday’s start as the rider to beat.

At 40, she put everything into arriving in France at the peak of her powers to leave the sport at the top of her game. A title defense ahead of the worlds will be the ultimate cap in her GOAT crown.

Despite a course that on paper at least favors her, this year might be more challenging for her than she’d like. Here are five who can make life difficult for her:

Demi Vollering is the top favorite to edge past Van Vleuten. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

First on that list is Demi Vollering. Second overall last year, Vollering is stronger, more confident, and more determined to beat Van Vleuten before she’s out of the game.

Backed by the super-stacked SD Worx team, Vollering starts as equal status as Van Vleuten at every level.

Also read: Demi Vollering ‘stronger than last year’

Van Vleuten might have an edge on the Col du Tourmalet, but just about in every other facet, Vollering has raised her game to be on par with her compatriot across every terrain. And, some would argue, has already surpassed her.

This Tour will be the ultimate test.

Right behind her is Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek). Hobbled by injury earlier this season, the Italian might not be at full-flight of her powers. On paper, the climb-heavy route should give her more of advantage that last year’s more explosive and punchier route, but a heavy crash that forced her out of the Giro Donne last month sees her arriving at the Tour with question marks about her preparation.

Lidl-Trek also brings many bases, with former world champions Elisa Balsamo and Lizzie Deignan also in the hunt for wins. The team will liven up the race in every stage. Whether that helps or hurts the team’s overall GC ambitions remains to be seen, but the squad is hoping to do both.

Kasia Niewiadoma, shown here at the Tour de Suisse Niam Fischer-Black, wants to better her third in 2022. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma and Canyon-SRAM return as last year’s other podium finisher intent on moving up the power rankings.

A stage win is also high on the team’s wish-list, and the heavier course this year will also favor Niewiadoma, whose consistency and experience will pay off under the high-altitude challenges in 2023.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Marta Cavalli, and Evita Muzik from FDJ-Suez arrive with one of the deepest squads in the race. With seventh overall last year and with an emotional stage victory on day 3, Ludwig will be on the front lines for a podium spot.

Also read: Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift full preview

Van Vleuten and Vollering will be racing for the win, and Muzik and Cavalli are also among that deep second-tier of riders looking for openings and opportunities. The climbers could emerge as the team’s outright GC leaders if they can follow the strongest wheels on the Tourmalet.

Who else? Every grand tour delivers a surprise or two, but those riders typically emerge from an established rank of pre-existing depth and class.

In a race as important as the Tour de France Femmes, it’s very unlikely that a “lucky winner” will go very far.

There are too many teams and riders arriving in Clermont-Ferrand in the absolute top condition to let a breakaway full of opportunists get too far up the road.

Juliette Labous, left, shown here on the podium at Giro Donne, is top among the podium favorites. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The ever-improving Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich), fourth last year and second to Van Vleunten at Giro Donne last month, is ripe for another step up.

The French rider brings the all-round skills to shine during a grand tour, and will be arriving in top form. Megan Jastrab makes her Tour debut, and will be providing support as well as hunting stages.

Among the other U.S. starters, Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) stands out after a consistent 2023 season. The climb-heavy route should see her on track to improve on her ninth overall last year. Coryn Labecki will be on stage-hunting duty with Jumbo-Visma.