Who is Jordi Meeus? The unknown Belgian just pipped the sprinter superstars at the Tour de France

Paris, FRANCE – The green-clad Belgian bullet crossing the line first in Paris on stage 21 of the Tour de France was not the one everyone was anticipating.

“I was not expecting it, but I was hoping it,” Jordi Meeus said after the finish.

The Bora-Hansgrohe fast man and his teammates were in similar shock, hugging and putting their hands to their face in disbelief in the fading sunlight on the Champs-Elysées.

Winning on a bike throw, it is the 25-year-old’s first WorldTour victory and far and away the highest caliber of his career, compared to a Tour of Britain stage last year.

“I have long arms, that was good today,” he said with a smile in the press conference about the way he won.

It’s not the first surprise Meeus has pulled this summer. It was thought that Sam Bennett, a green jersey winner in 2020, would be selected by Bora-hansgrohe, but they opted to pick the 25-year-old to be their marquee sprinter, to the Irishman’s disappointment.

“I was already super happy that the team gave me the trust to take me here. If you see what Sam won in the past, you can only have a lot of respect for him. Me and Sam have a good relationship, but in the end, I can prove to the team the trust they had in me was right. This victory is also for them.”

From soccer to the sprints

The 25-year-old comes from the Belgian town of Lommel, close to the Dutch border. His father Jimmy is a former soccer player for leading Belgian team Racing Genk and all his relatives played the sport. He started out kicking a ball around and moved onto BMX, then road. Tom Boonen was one of his early heroes, inspiring him.

Meeus turned pro in 2021 as a freshly-minted Belgian under-23 champion, finishing second to Fabio Jakobsen on a Vuelta a España stage that year.

He has nine pro wins to his name; a broken nose and collarbone in a crash at the Tour of Poland last year disrupted his progress.

Meeus is close friends with green jersey winner Jasper Philipsen, who grew up nearby and was a regular rival from teenage days. “We’ve known each other for a long time,” Philipsen said after the stage. “I’m really happy for him, he deserves it.”

Meeus’ results in his debut Tour de France were far below that of his compatriot. His highest finish was sixth place on the stage to Bordeaux and two other seventh places.

“I think the most important thing was the positioning. The timing was great for me today,” he reflected. “These slower sprints are better for me than the fast ones. I was a little disappointed in previous sprints as I didn’t have the feeling I could do my own sprint and today I could.”

That’s the Tour de France: fame and fortune can be made in a few hundred ferocious pedal revolutions on one of the world’s most famous avenues.

It’s the first time many will have heard the name of Jordi Meeus, but probably not the last.

“For sure, it’s the biggest victory in my career so far. I hope a lot will follow. For now, I just enjoy this stage win,” Meeus said.