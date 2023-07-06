Why’d they do that, part 2: Inside the tactics of the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bike racing can sometimes be perplexing, even to well-informed and seasoned fans. Over the next three weeks, Steve Maxwell and Spencer Martin of The Outer Line will delve into and seek to understand the complex, confusing or unexpected race developments, team strategies and controversial decisions that will undoubtedly emerge as the race unfolds.

With the first week almost wrapped up, and the Tour emerging from the Pyrenees, the peloton is settling down for the long haul. But there are already some questions emerging and some controversies roiling around in the cycling twittersphere.

Let’s dig into a couple of these:

Following Wout van Aert’s well-documented temper tantrum after stage 2, many people were asking the question: Why isn’t Jonas Vingegaard doing more work for his teammate Wout – to help him get a win in one of these early stages?

Everyone has the sense that Wout is not going to be happy until he gets at least one stage win under his belt. The defending champion took a lot of flak – particularly in the Belgian media – for seemingly refusing to pull, and help bring back late attacks.

Trouble inside the Jumbo-Visma bus?

First of all, it’s worth asking how much actual difference would a pull from Jonas actually make? Well, a good strong pull at say 500 watts for 15 or 20 seconds, at the right moment, would have made a big difference, since Wout only needed a fraction of a second to get the win. With lead-out man Tiesj Benoot starting to fade (he was probably riding at a reduced speed already, due to all the work done earlier in the stage) a little help from Jonas might have made the difference.

And one could also ask: how much energy is Jonas really going to lose from one 15-second pull at the front? It’s not like that is going to have any huge effect his power or energy two weeks from now.

Of course, any help would be appreciated by Wout.

But, at the end of the day, stage wins aren’t why Jonas came to the Tour; he’s here to win the overall title, a much more prestigious result than a couple stage wins. And this is almost always accomplished by using as little energy as possible through the early portion of the race.

Plus, Jonas is typically tucked in safely near the back of the Jumbo-Visma train, so getting in front of Wout and in the right place to give a pull near the end would require him to do some dangerous jockeying within the speeding peloton – that could be very dangerous.

We have occasionally seen race leaders work for teammates in the past, like Bradley Wiggins leading out Mark Cavendish on the final sprint in 2012. However, this is usually done towards the end of the Tour, once the GC is already wrapped up and when the riders know they have energy to spare.

Like many debates, you can argue either side of this one. Jonas has shown that he is patient and deliberate – not reactionary.

Racing behavior in these instances is more reflective of the rider’s general mindset and style; cumulative fatigue is what matters, and Jonas’ mindset is clearly to preserve as much energy as possible. In light what happened on stage 5, where Vingegaard pounced on the final climb and put more than a minute into his main rival Pogačar, his caution on the earlier stages suddenly looks very wise.

Not all GC riders race this way. Pogačar’s tendency to sprint and sometimes burn matches for no apparent strategic purpose is perhaps part of the reason why Jonas was able to surpass and drop him last year.

So, it’s not that Jonas is unsupportive of his teammate; he is just focused on his own, and the team’s overall objective. Both riders as well as team officials played down the whole episode, and Van Aert is clearly tiring of having to deflect the Netflix-inspired theory that he isn’t a team player.

What goes into a breakaway?

Let’s turn our attention to another often-asked question. Does every bike race always have a breakaway? And why? The answer to the first question is typically yes. There are a variety of answers to the second question.

First, a breakaway gives the vast majority of riders in the peloton – who can’t win in bunch sprints or in the mountains – a chance to win a stage. Second, on stages where there is little likelihood that it will survive, the break can serve as a marketing tool for the team’s sponsor – since the break typically gets a lot of TV exposure.

Finally, a break may even allow a small wildcard team to curry favor with the organizer – which wants a breakaway to keep the peloton “honest” – ensuring that the pace high enough. While the individual riders might be trying to win or gain exposure, the breakaway’s larger purpose is to push the stage along and keep the timetable on track.

However, on the Tour’s stage 4, we saw the entire peloton ease out and continue at a virtual snail’s pace for the first half of the route, without anyone seriously attempting to break away.

What was with that? First of all, it was sandwiched between three tough opening stages and a difficult mountain stage. Everyone was likely pretty tired. In addition, everyone knew that the stage would end with a sprint, so there was a sort of informal consensus to slow roll things and let everybody recover a bit.

For example, Quinn Simmons of Team Lidl-Trek even said to the media that he wanted to get into a breakaway, but team management told him to sit tight in the peloton.

But at some point, some team was bound to break out of that informal “cartel.”

It was only after the peloton reached the intermediate sprint, that the pace picked up and a couple riders finally slipped away for a short-lived break. And as expected, the final ten kilometers or so was fast and furious, with the top sprinting teams struggling to get in position, and a number of crashes on the final turns.

At least the riders got in a little time for sight-seeing and chatting with friends during the first part of the race.

When surprise counts for a lot

Finally, who expected the Cofidis racer Victor Lafay to explode out of the sprint pack to win stage 2? A motorcycle camera showed Lafay sling-shotting away on the left side of the speeding peloton, and the peloton reacting and looking around.

The next thing we knew an overhead shot showed him suddenly almost 30 meters ahead – ultimately too far ahead to catch.

Where did he come from, and how important is the element of surprise? In theory, the element of surprise shouldn’t matter at all. If you are Jumbo-Visma and see a rider going twice as fast as you inside the final kilometer, you need to react no matter who it is.

Any rider capable of getting up and over a tough series of climbs with the lead group – as Lafay did – may be able to finish off a win from that distance.

However, in practice, it likely does make a difference.

If it had been Tom Pidcock or Tadej Pogačar bursting out the pack like that, Van Aert likely would have either yelled at his team to increase the pace, or would have responded himself. It may not be exactly logical, but the sight of a big star exploding away from the pack will create a sort of FOMO that lower-profile riders won’t.

In this instance, everyone probably figured they’d reel in Lafay a few hundred meters later – so the element of surprise was a real factor.

However, once you’ve pulled off a trick like this once, you’re probably not going to get away with it again.

Steve Maxwell and Spencer Martin write for The Outer Line, which focuses on governance and business issues, contrasting pro cycling with other sports. Subscribe to The Outer Line’s weekly AIRmail newsletter here.