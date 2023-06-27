Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Will Chris Froome race another Tour de France?

After 10 appearances, four maillots jaune, a polka-dot jersey, and seven stage wins, Froome won’t race the Tour this summer. And there’s a strong possibility he’ll never see a grand départ again.

The 38-year-old was omitted from Israel-Premier Tech‘s Tour de France eight in an announcement last week that wasn’t surprising but somehow it still shocked.

Froome once ruled the Tour de France but was never the same after he suffered a horror crash in 2019.

His four-year fight to return to the front echelon of the world’s biggest race may have now been prematurely ended for him.

“It was a tough decision to select our Tour de France team this year but we feel we selected eight riders best suited to fulfilling our performance objectives,” Israel-Premier Tech general manager Kjell Carlström said.

“The fact that we had a difficult decision to make when looking at our long list shows the strength and depth of our rider group, and unfortunately we could not select everyone,” Carlström added, perhaps with a nod to the Froome-shape elephant in the room.

The Israeli squad kept Froome’s Tour dreams alive when it signed him in 2021. But now, two years later, it’s forced to turn toward more recently proven winners Michael Woods, Simon Clarke, and Hugo Houle in its quest to equal or better its standout 2022 Tour.

Froome now faces down the stark reality of five years out of the winner’s circle and the pressure of a contract year.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the decision. The Tour de France holds an incredibly special place in my heart,” Froome told GCN.

“I respect the team’s decision and will take some time before refocusing on objectives later in the season and returning to the Tour de France in 2024.”

But will Froome actually make it back to the Tour de France in 2024? And perhaps more pertinently, will he even be in the pro peloton in twelve months’ time?

Froome, Adams, and the contract question

Froome sparked hopes of revival when he rode to third on Alpe d’Huez at last year’s Tour. (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

One thing that’s sure is that Froome won’t go down quietly after his grand tour snub.

Froome recently turned 38 years old but retains the ferocious thirst for competition that powered him through seven grand tour victories in eight illustrious years.

“I don’t want to limit myself. I keep working hard and improving,” he told Direct Velo last month.

“In terms of power data, I’ve been making progress month after month, week after week since my crash, it’s encouraging. As long as there are positive signals, as long as I continue to improve, I will keep the motivation.”

Froome hasn’t won a race since the 2018 Giro d’Italia, but still backs himself to be in the wheels of a peloton that has progressed fast in the time he was coming back from his 2019 crash and a crushingly long list of injuries.

Third place on Alpe D’Huez in stage 12 of last year’s Tour confirmed Froome’s self-belief.

But he’s been knocked back by COVID and illness ever since and hasn’t been able to keep the wheels rolling on any potential late-career revival.

Ever the optimist, Froome thought he’d be going to the Tour when he spoke to Direct Velo last month.

“Obviously I’m not going to go to the Tour to fight for the overall, but if I can try to go for a stage win, that would be great,” he said.

But unfortunately for Froome, there’s no room for sentiment or a free ride in an increasingly cutthroat sport.

Israel-Premier Tech needs results through the coming seasons after it was relegated to the ProTeam ranks last winter. The team is a shoo-in for wildcard selection to most races, but the WorldTour is where the big money and big exposure are at.

A return to the top tier at the end of the 2023-2025 points cycle would ensure the sustainability of Sylvan Adam’s Israeli project.

With riders like Woods, Clarke, Houle, and Derek Gee on the roster, and a bunch of rising talent waiting in the wings, Froome might be starting to look like expensive added baggage on the IPT team bus.

Froome seems to still have Adams’ faith as he rides toward the close of his current contract. The billionaire team backer said last fall that the grand tour star can stay with his team “as long as he wants to.”

If Froome does still shoulder an Israel Premier Tech jersey in 2024, you can be sure he’ll dig deep to unearth the Tour de France form he believes still lingers in his legs. Bullishness and tenacity is what won him seven grand tours, after all.

One, or who knows, maybe even more, laps of France could still be in Froome’s future.

But whether that brings Froome’s coveted first Tour stage win since he beat Tom Dumoulin and Fabio Aru in the mountain time trial of 2016 (yes, it really has been that long), is a very different matter.

‘I don’t think anything is 100 percent sure in life’

Froome counts everything as a bonus after he came back from multiple fractures in his 2019 horror-crash. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Froome will turn 39 six weeks ahead of next year’s Tour.

If he doesn’t earn a new contract with Adams and Israel-Premier Tech for 2024, it’s hard to see where he would go.

WorldTour teams are unlikely to want the wondering warhorse, and top-ranked ProTeams like Lotto-Dstny or Total Energies will be wary of a potential “vanity signing.”

Should Froome make the selection for the Vuelta a España this summer, it will act as a shop window for his future potential, and maybe determine the course of his career.

If Froome is as passionate about the sport as he professes, he’s likely to take a ride through 2024 with any reasonably rated team. He sees everything as a bonus after pulling through his horror crash and long-ranging rehab and wants to keep pushing himself as long as he can.

“I do enjoy the training and the sacrifice. All that side of the sport, that comes relatively easy to me,” Froome said this winter. “To race until 40? I don’t think anything is 100 percent sure in life, especially after what I learned the last few years.”

As Froome said, nothing is 100 percent sure in life. And his odds of seeing another Tour de France now seem longer than ever.