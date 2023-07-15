Will time bonuses decide the Tour de France? Tadej Pogačar sure is trying

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CLUSOZ, France — Everyone in the peloton knew Tadej Pogačar was going to attack in Friday’s wall-like finale at Grand Colombier at the Tour de France.

And attack he did. The Slovenian pounced at 400m to go, and managed to claw back four seconds to Jonas Vingegaard, plus another four seconds of time bonus for third.

After nearly two weeks of racing, the ever-tightening race for the yellow tunic is turning into a race for time bonuses.

“The Tour is still long and we are in a good situation,” Pogačar said Friday. “We are going day by day, looking at this kind of opportunities to take back some seconds.”

UAE Team Emirates’ tactics across this Tour are being shaped by the “precious” time bonuses waiting at the finish line, and Friday’s stage 13 ending atop the Grand Colombier put a target on Vingegaard’s back.

Jumbo-Visma’s king of the time bonus game Primož Roglič is sitting out this Tour, and his absence is opening up Vingegaard’s flank in the battle for bonuses.

Pogačar is faster than Vingegaard at the line, and UAE put four riders on the front on the unforgiving climb to turn the screws.

“We knew if we brought it back we could get some bonus seconds,” said UAE’s Adam Yates, who’s fifth overall at 5:03 back. “I thought I’d just give it a try and see what happened, test the legs of some guys. Pretty much everyone was there. But we tried, that was the main thing.”

In a race for the yellow jersey that’s the most tightly wound in decades, every second counts.

Jumbo-Visma is relieved it survived the Pogačar storm Friday with yellow on Vingegaard’s back, and will do its best to defend it in Saturday’s climbing stage up and over the fearsome Joux Plane in the French Alps.

“UAE pulled all day, they didn’t succeed to bring back everybody from the break. It was good for us that there were not 10 bonus seconds on offer any more in the end,” said Jumbo-Visma sport director Grischa Niermann. “We’re still in yellow, we’re still fighting.”

UAE DS: ‘We pulled back 8 seconds, which is huge’

The pack swings through one of the switchbacks on Grand Colombier. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

And after Pogačar trimmed Vingegaard’s lead from 17 seconds to nine, some are wondering if this Tour could be decided on time bonuses.

It’s obvious that UAE Team Emirates is putting time bonuses at the center of its Tour strategy.

So far in this razor-thin GC battle in 2023, they are proving decisive.

Through 13 stages of racing, Pogačar’s won 30 seconds of bonuses, and Vingegaard’s taken back 11 seconds. Add that up, and that’s 19 seconds.

In a race without time bonuses, Vingegaard would be leading by 28 seconds, not less than 10.

“We wanted to control the race. We wanted to be able to get the stage win. But it was very difficult and we weren’t able to surprise them,” said UAE sport director Joxean Matxín Fernández. “We did manage to get eight seconds in the end, which is huge.”

Bonuses of 10, 6, and 4 seconds were waiting at the line. Pogačar wanted 10, but settled for 4 after stage-winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) and Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny) spoiled the plot by hanging on from the early break.

The irony is that if Pogačar had finished second and Vingegaard third, Pogačar would have earned fewer seconds (6 and 4, respectively), rather than finishing one spot worse in third, with Vingegaard out of the bonuses.

Pidcock: ‘He rode the end like a bunch sprint’

The leaders pedal through massive crowds on Grand Colombier. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

What’s it like to be on the receiving end of one of Pogačar’s accelerations?

Here’s how Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) described it: “Yeah, it is a 17K climb and he just rode the end like it was a bunch sprint. I was probably doing 700 watts or something, so God knows what he was doing.”

Pogačar promises to keep attacking for time bonuses.

“It was a really good team performance,” Pogačar said Friday. “Everybody can take a lot of confidence and motivation from today. Even if we didn’t get the stage win, it was still a victory in the battle for the yellow jersey.”

So far, time bonuses are proving decisive.

There are 10, 6, and 4 for the top-3 of each stage (except in time trials), and special 8-second bonuses sprinkled across key stages, with two more coming up in stage 14, and stage 17.

#TDF2023, Stage 13 ⛰️🏁 COL DU GRAND COLOMBIER (17.15 km, 7.21 %, 1237 m) Tadej Pogacar ▫️ 44 min 01 sec

▫️ 23.38 Kph

▫️ VAM 1686 m/h

▫️ est. power 6.17 W/kg — 98 % drafting Tailwind + benefit of drafting (23.4 Kph) + irregular steepness = far from ideal ⛰️ for est. W/kg. — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) July 14, 2023

Though some people don’t like them, time bonuses spice up a race. Early in the Tour, Pogačar and Vingegaard attacked over the Jaizkibel summit in stage 2 in full racing speed to chase the “special” bonus that was in play. Without the time bonuses, both would have been content to pace over with the lead group without making a move.

With plenty of mountains and one time trial still to come, it’s likely that this Tour could well be decided on minutes and not seconds.

If the final podium does come down to seconds in Paris and tilts in Pogačar’s favor, he can thank his finishing speed and the team’s time-bonus hunting strategy.