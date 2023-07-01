Winners, losers, omens and warnings in wild opening stage of Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bilbao, Spain – The Tour de France isn’t won on its opening day, but the race certainly ended for some in a dynamite finish to Saturday’s opening stage.

Enric Mas crashed out 22km from the final of stage 1’s classics-style circuit in and out of Bilbao, putting an end to his race after just 160km in the saddle.

Richard Carapaz also came down with Mas in a crash on a sweeping downhill bend and lost more than 15 minutes, putting his team’s GC ambitions and a year of planning way out of orbit.

Meanwhile, Adam Yates and Tadej Pogačar answered some pressing questions about UAE Emirates’ intentions for this Tour de France in a blazing one-three finish.

The team piled on through the closing half-hour of one of the wildest opening Tour stages in memory and was rewarded with the yellow jersey in a stark warning for archrivals Jumbo-Visma about the three weeks to come.

For Mas and Carapaz, stages like that seen Saturday lay bare the cruel reality of life in the front echelon of pro cycling.

“It’s very bad luck. We had prepared very well for the Tour. Enric was very motivated. We still cannot believe it,” Mas’ teammate Ruben Guerreiro said at the finish line. “We have to see what happens. We were all focused on Enric. This is a tough blow.”

🇫🇷 Un desgraciado incidente acaba de complicar las opciones de @EnricMasNicolau en el #TDF2023. El mallorquín, líder de Movistar Team, se encuentra detenido por caída a una veintena de kilómetros de la llegada de la 1ª etapa en Bilbao, con dolor en el brazo derecho. pic.twitter.com/Cs8C3l4sPG — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) July 1, 2023

Carapaz trailed to the finish behind a bunch of sprinters, rouleurs, and domestiques.

The Ecuadorian champion had gingerly remounted his bike after the high-speed crash and didn’t appear much more comfortable at the line as he clutched his left hip.

A bucket of lost time makes for a bitter blow for an EF team that was looking toward its first major GC push in years with its marquee new signing.

And to sour the pill further? Co-captain Rigoberto Urán also struggled in a ferocious final and lost five minutes on the GC top-tier.

“Of course, it’s always hard when your leader crashes on the first stage of the main goal of the year, crashes can happen … we will see. We need to analyze the situation now and see what we can do,” disconsolate EF Education EasyPost director Juanma Garate said at the finish.

For Carapaz and EF Education EastPost, stage-hunting remains a valid option. For Mas and Movistar, less so.

“It was a shit day. I was like three wheels behind Enric. He just came off the road and flipped,” Movistar racer Matteo Jorgenson said. “I stopped immediately, because he was our leader. I just rode to the line from there. It’s super unfortunate.”

Here’s a wrap of how the top favorites fared on stage 1 of the Tour de France:

Adam Yates (UAE Emirates): Yellow jersey

Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla): +4

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates): +12

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ): S.T.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe): S.T.

Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo): S.T.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma): S.T.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ): S.T.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious): S.T

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers): S.T

Romain Bardet (DSM): +33

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers): S.T.

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step): S.T.

Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën): S.T.

Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers): +3:13

Rigoberto Urán (EF Education EasyPost)): +5:36

Richard Carapaz (EF Education EasyPost): +15:24

Enric Mas Movistar): DNF

UAE Emirates assert control: ‘Today went perfectly’

Yates and Pogačar went one-three in a near perfect day for UAE Emirates.

At the other end of the race, things couldn’t have gone much better for UAE Emirates.

The team’s two top names Yates and Pogačar finished one-three on the podium, handing the team an early yellow jersey and some big bragging rights.

“That was always the plan. Some people doubted having two guys as leaders, but I’m not really a leader, I’m more in support,” Yates said after he beat back his brother Simon in a thrilling city center final.

“When I can do things like this to put other things under pressure and it works out like this, then it’s perfect. But over the next three weeks, I am all for Tadej, 100 percent for Tadej, and I am sure we will do a good job.”

Pogačar led home the small group sprint over headline rivals Jonas Vingegaard, Thibaut Pinot, David Gaudu, Jai Hindley and Mikel Landa to assert that his recently fractured wrist may prove no problem in his hunt for a third Tour de France title.

UAE Emirates came under fire in recent Tours de France for leaving Pogačar exposed in the toughest finishes of previous Tours de France.

In newly signed Yates, Pogačar might have gained one of the peloton’s most super of domestiques.

“For me, Tadej is the best rider in the world, and he’s been the best for a couple of years now, and he’s got himself back,” Yates said.

“If I can play a part and chip off the front with tactics like today and cause a bit of carnage for other teams, if that’s the best way for us to win the Tour de France, then that’s what we’ll do. For us, today went perfectly.”

The Tour de France has barely gotten started, but it’s already roaring hot.

Another hard hilly day through the Basque region on stage 2 could fan the flames further.